Complete Guide – OA Sport

You are ready? The F1 season is about to start and the program is especially rich. The record of 22 races will be beaten in 2021 23 weekend What drivers and teams will have to contend with.

It will present the beginning of dances from the Middle East in the same place where the animation scene began this year. The reference is Bahrain International Circuit by Sakhir. The date to be marked is a date March 20. Not even time to breathe and a week later (March 27) the heart and brain should be connected Kingdom Saudi Arabia. On the Jeddah track we will see some good things.

A historic venue is also scheduled to return to the circus Albert Park in Melbourne (10 April) Which will be followed by the first European test, namely GP from Emilia-Romagna to imolawhich will take place in April 24. In May, there will be some news starting with the new entry represented by Round A Miami (May 8). It will run after that Spain (May 22) it is in Monte Carlo (May 29)but something Will change in the principality weekend: In fact, the weekend was shortened and standardized, becoming identical to all other GPs. translator: No more free training on Thursday and rest on Friday, but three days in a row.

In June, there will be two races, all in one breath, on city circuits with certain characteristics, i.e. Baku (12 June) and Montreal (19 June)while a July It would be hard to find a moment of freedom. There will be four scheduled dates, namely in Great Britain, Austria, France E at Hungary. In Hungaroring there will be a halfway point before long summer vacationto stop at the end of August Another weekend of great history like the Belgian in Spa-Francorchamps.

The trial will open in the Ardennes, a trilogy already tested in 2021 that will also be a part of Zandvoort (Netherlands) And the Monzarespectively On the 4th and 11th of September. The eyes will then be turned on to something unspecified. It should have been September 25 Russian GP in SochiHowever, the very unfortunate events related to the conflict in Ukraine led to the cancellation of the appointment and the place where it will be located will be determined. In October, the circus will sail to the Far EastCompete in the beautiful evening scene Singapore (October 2) And in the highly regarded pilots tour Suzuka, Japan (October 9).

The final 4 riders will be in Austin, USA, on October 23, in Mexico on October 30, in Brazil on November 11 and at the now classic closing in Abu Dhabi on November 20.. In conclusion, it must be remembered that unlike 2021 Sprint Qualifiers It would be six, not three: Bahrain, Imola, Canada, Austria, Netherlands and Brazil are the selected locations.

The reference channel for watching the championship live is always Sky Sport F1 (207).whose mission this year will be to chronicle another important piece in F1 history, the single-seat revolution. There will be a possibility to clearly follow five of the 23 races on the calendarwhich will all be broadcast on the channel TV8. So let’s get to know the calendar and TV coverage.

F1 2022 calendar with TV coverage

History Grand prize Circuit television March 20 Bahrain Grand Prix Sakhir circuit Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 March 27 Saudi GP Jeddah Street Circuit Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 April 10 GP Australia Melbourne Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 April 24 Emilia Romagna Imola race track Sky Sports and Live TV 8 May 8 USA GP you love Me Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 May 22 Spanish GP Circuit Catalunya Montmelo Sky Sports and Live TV 8 May 29 Monaco GB Monte Carlo Circuit Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 June 12 GP Azerbaijan Baku Circuit Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 June 19 Canadian Grand Prix Montreal Circuit Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 July 3 Great Britain Silverstone Circuit Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 the tenth of july GP Austria Spielberg Red Bull Ring Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 July 24 GP France Circuit Paul Ricard Sky Sports and Live TV 8 July 31 GP Hungary hunger Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 August 28 Belgium Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps circuit Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 September 4 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort circuit Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 September 11 Italian GP National Auto Race Circuit in Monza Sky Sports and Live TV 8 September 25 TDA TDA Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 October 2 Singapore GP Singapore Street Marina Bay Circuit Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 October 9 Japanese GP Suzuka Circuit Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 October 23 United States GP Circuit of the Americas Austin Sky Sports and Live TV 8 October 30 GP Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 November 11 GP Brazil Interlagos . circle Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8 November 20 Abu Dhabi GB Yas Marina Circuit Sky Sport has been delayed on TV8

