March 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Penalty kick? The referee decided that, you tell me the championship race!"

Mirabelle Hunt March 14, 2022

He was an Inter coach Simon Inzaghi Speak into microphones dozen In the post-match match TurinInterWhich ended in a draw thanks to the goals of Bremer and Sanchez:

We lost our forces and players at the crucial moment of the season, but that doesn’t have to be an excuse. We have ten finals in addition to the Coppa ItaliaWe must recover as much as possible. This match comes at a complex moment for matches, and now we’re taking back the players, strength, energy and results for these 10 finals.

Inzaghi Inter Scudetto

On the Scudetto سباق

I don’t think I suffered from a preferential condition, We know where we started How we changed expectations, we are happy. We have teams ahead, we are not holding back and we will play the last few games in the best possible way. Favorite is not thereWe are many teams that give life to a great tournament. with the Milan We lost but we know how many things didn’t go away.”

In the punishment cycle

rigor rating He is the referee of the match, I do not want to discuss it. We have already paid this year with the expulsion with Juventus and the exclusion after the derby.

See also  Major European football clubs have announced the new Super League

