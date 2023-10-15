Bonaventura, double Berardi and Fratesi, retakes the live broadcast

Barry – In the flood Betting storm to’Italy Spalletti He takes the field in Bari, in front of the enthusiasm of a full stadium, and does not make any mistakes Malta In Euro 2024 qualifiers: 4-0 very clear thanks to Eurogoal from Bonaventura, Berardi’s double and Fratesi’s goal. An absolute debut in the blue jersey for Udogie. Thus, Spalletti regains second place in Group C with Ukraine and turns attention to England to face Wembley on October 17. Relive the match live.

11.40 pm

All results of the Euro 2024 qualifiers

Ukraine beats Macedonia 2-0: Here are all the results of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Read everything

11.25 pm

Darmian: “The right attitude, we can do well”

Darmian on opinion: “Good game from everyone, we did what the coach asked of us, it’s a good result. There are no easy games, but with the attitude, interest and quality we have we can do well. Defense 4 “We are progressing well, the coach is working hard and we are trying to learn quickly. “

11.09 pm

Italy qualifies if…

With Italy’s victory over Malta, Spalletti returned to second place, sharing it with Ukraine, and remains in competition to qualify for the 2024 European Championship. Here is the standings and hypotheses for obtaining a qualification card for the European Championships. Read everything

11.01 pm

A historic record for Bonaventura

With his goal this evening in Malta, Bonaventura not only contributed to Italy’s victory, but also set a historic record. Read everything

10.54 pm

Bonaventura: “I can go to the European Championships”

Bonaventura on Ray after the match: “Great emotion, scoring a goal with Italy is special. Malta was closed and it was important to open it, I am happy. I always hoped to return to the national teamThe more time goes by the less chance you have, but now I’m happy, I’m doing well with the club and I’m happy to be back. Ten years ago, the midfielder would have played differently, preferring to wait and see. Now we are playing forward and running more, the technical level has increased, we have to move away. Here I have an advantage because the coach asks us about the things I do at Fiorentina. I want to do well for the club and give my best for the national team, make myself available and think day by day. The European Championship is not far away If you do a good job with Florentine I can go to the European Championships. I thank Spalletti for giving me this opportunity, and whoever performs well goes to the national team. “I hope I can continue like this, I feel good.”

10.45 pm

Frattesi, bomber jacket numbers

For Vratese, this is the fourth goal in the last four matches: one against the Netherlands, a brace against Ukraine and one against Malta (only on the bench against Macedonia). They are the attacker’s numbers.

10.37 pm

90’+3′ – Fratesi goal! 4-0 Italy, it ends here

Fratesi signs the blue poker! Udogie moves the ball well, then sends Fratesi, who is undergoing surgery on his left foot, past the goalkeeper. Final whistle with Italy winning 4-0.

10.35 pm

90’+1′ – Three minutes of stoppage time

There will be three minutes of stoppage time in this second half.

10.31 pm

87′ – Biraghi for Bonaventura

There is also room for Biraghi, who will replace Bonaventura. Udogie will be the one who will stand in the midfield.

10.23 pm

79′ – Debut for Udogie, and Scamacca too

Another double substitution for Spalletti, who included Odigi in his first match with Italy, replacing Demarco, and Scamacca replaced Kane.

10.20 pm

76′ – Bastoni hits the post but is offside

Bastoni’s left-footed shot hit the post, but it was all ruled out for offside.

10.09 pm

65′ – Orsolini and Fratesi enter

Double substitution for Spalletti after the 3-0 goal, with Orsolini and Fratesse replacing Berardi and Barella.

10.07 pm

63′ – Double from Berardi!

An errant pass from the Malta goalkeeper caused Raspadori to enter the area, but the low cross was headed home by Kane in the last minute. On the next play, the ball passes to the far post area where Berardi, who beats Bonello first, arrives.

9.59 pm

55′ – First substitution for Malta

First substitution for Marcolini, Montebello comes on and Satariano comes on.

9.50 pm

46′ – start of the second half

We start over with no changes.

9.34 pm

45’+3′ – End of the first half

At half-time, we went into the break with Italy leading 2-0 over Malta.

9.32 pm

45’+1′ – Berardi goal!

Italy doubled their lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time: Berardi scored with a good left-footed shot that hit the post and then powered home.

9.30 pm

44′ – First yellow

P. Mbong was booked for slapping Bastoni in the face.

9.26 pm

40′ – Repeated dribbling by the Malta goalkeeper on Raspadori

Goalkeeper Bonello risks pressing Raspadori, but after several dribbles and turns, he resorts to a corner kick.

9.15 pm

29′ – Locatelli in acrobatics

Corner kick and brawl in the area. After a deflection, Locatelli comes out and tries acrobatics, getting the ball out.

9.09 pm

23′ – Eurogoal from Bonaventura!

Bonaventura, in his debut for Spalletti, broke the deadlock for Eurogol: he won the ball back near the top of the penalty area and then with his right foot fired a beautiful curling shot that ended up in the top corner. At 34 years and 53 days, Bonaventura is the oldest player to score his first goal in Italian history.

9.03 pm

17′ – Kane calls for a penalty kick

Kane dribbles and falls inside the area. Italy calls for a penalty kick, and the referee has none.

8.51 pm

5′ – Left-handed cross

From the corner kick Mancini twists well and hits the crossbar with his header.

8.49 pm

3′- First chance for Locatelli

Locatelli tries from the edge of the goal, and the ball is wide.

8.46 pm

1′- The start of the Italy-Malta match

The match begins, Italy’s first possession.

8.45 pm

Beautiful choreography by fans

A beautiful view of the stadium, colored green, white and red like the Italian flag and blue as a reminder of the national team jersey.

8.43 pm

Chilling mamilian anthem

It’s time for the national anthem. Goosebumps for the Italian national team, sung by the entire stadium.





Italy-Malta, exciting San Nicola di Bari





8.38 pm

The last time Italy was without a goal was in 2010

Italy have scored in 31 consecutive European Championship qualifying matches (72 goals in the period – 2.3 on average), the last time they did not score a goal in these matches dating back to 8 October 2010 (0-0 vs. Northern). Ireland).

8.28 pm

Latest precedent: Pele decisive

The Azzurri’s last home match between Italy and Malta dates back to September 3, 2015: a 1-0 win thanks to a Graziano Pele goal in a Euro 2016 qualifier.

8.19 pm

Spalletti can keep up with Conte and Trapattoni

Luciano Spalletti scored a draw and a win in his first two matches for Italy. Since 2000, only two of the seven Azzurri coaches have not lost in all of their first three matches with the national team: Antonio Conte and Giovanni Trapattoni.

8.15 pm

Orsolini: “We want to cover up the rumours”

“The goal is clear: to cover up all the chatter of the last few days with a good performance this evening. Winning is always useful. Malta? All matches are treacherous.”. Thus, in the preliminary match between Italy and Malta this evening in Bari, the striker of the national team and Bologna, Riccardo Orsolini.

8.09 pm

Italy on the field warming up

The rest of the team enters the field to begin warming up: another great welcome from the fans.

8.01 pm

Enter the blue goalkeepers

donnarumma, Merritt Vicario enters the field, welcomed by applause from the San Nicola crowd.

7.56 pm

Spalletti: “Berardi leader. Two more names on the horizon”

“Berardi He is the captain of this national team. From what he has shown at his club, he has already proven that he is a great footballer. At this level, the journey is complete. When you are at the top and you can do the same things you do at Sassuolo, because everyone’s feeling is a very strong footballer, with endless shots. “He’s aiming for a knockout: if he were a boxer, he would be a heavyweight.”. This is the Italian coach Luciano Spallettion Raisport TV, a few hours before the match against Malta. “Sully and Colbani? They are two names in our opinion. They are both attentive, and do very well. We must always create opportunities for those who pay from below, for young people. Then it is clear that for this strong, hypothetical push to arrive, we need to rely on the experience and confidence of a slightly more mature player.”he added.

7.48 pm

Applause for the national team bus

The scoreboard in San Nicola depicts the national team bus heading towards the stadium, and the fans applaud.





Italy – Malta, San Nicola Applause for the national team bus





7.39 pm

Malta players booed

Malta players enter the field and are greeted by a number of whistles.

7.34 pm

Official formations

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma. Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni, Demarco; Barilla, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Berardi, Raspadori, Kane. ct: spalletti.

Malta (3-5-2): Bonello. Abap, Pepe, Muscat, Kaminzoli; Mbong, Guimer, Christensen, Yankam, Camenzoli; Montebello, P. Mbong. ct: Marcolini.

7.29 pm

San Nicola is filling up

Just over an hour before the start of the match between Italy and Malta, the San Nicola Stadium in Bari is starting to fill up: the atmosphere is already beautiful in the stands.





San Nicola lights up for Italy: what enthusiasm in Bari!





7.20 pm

Italy-Malta numbers

Among the opponents that Italy boasts a 100% victory rate, Malta is the country that the Azzurri have faced the most times: 9 wins in 9 matches. In the nine matches against Malta, Italy scored 23 goals (2.6 on average per game), and conceded only two goals. In more detail, our national team has kept a clean sheet in the last 5 matches against Malta, only against Northern Ireland it has a longer open streak of clean sheets in a row (7).

7.07 pm

Italy and Malta, very hot weather in Bari

Glowing San Nicola: sold out, more than 53,000 tickets sold, there’s a great desire to support Spalletti in Bari, and the atmosphere is very hot. Read everything

6.57 pm

Italian group ranking

For Italy, included in Group C with England (the next opponent), Ukraine and Malta, the win this evening is very important: this is the group standings. Read everything

6.45 pm

The expected lineup for the Italy-Malta match

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma. Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni, Demarco; Barilla, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Berardi, Raspadori, Kane. trainer: Spalletti.

Malta (3-4-1-2): Bonello. Shaw, Beebe, Z. Muscat; Mbong, Guimer, Christensen, Camenzoli; Yankam. Noco, Montebello. trainer: Marcolini.

Italy – Malta, Spalletti’s official lineup

San Nicola Stadium in Bari