October 9, 2023

China-US, Xi Jinping US Senate Majority Leader Meeting

Noah French October 9, 2023 2 min read

“We have a thousand reasons to improve relations between China and the United States, but not one reason to destroy them.” Chinese President Xi Jinping said this during a meeting with the US delegation led by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Beijing. The meeting comes weeks after Foreign Minister Wang Yi and White House security adviser Jack Sullivan discussed the Chinese president’s possible participation in next month’s APEC summit in San Francisco.

“As two great countries, China and the United States must demonstrate the broad-mindedness, foresight and responsibility of great countries, promote the well-being of both countries, and promote the progress of human society,” Xi added.

“We welcome competition between our two countries, but we do not seek conflict. Together, our countries will shape this century,” Schumer said.

