Taxi, it’s the day of national strike against dl Asset

Why are we protesting? After the bus and metro strike, it is the turn of taxis to protest under the transport ministry. A strike defined as “customary” that “respects the law in force” reminds us that it is not the responsibility of authority to “judge the reasons”. The “Incentive Property Ordinance”, USB claims, condemns the possibility of granting up to 20% of new licenses as a negative element, “nullifies every provision that provides for regional planning”. Taxi drivers accuse “local authorities and the government of issuing responsibilities for an increase in licenses without any concrete data,” USB warns. As Usb Taxi’s coordinator, Riccardo Cacchione explains, “there is already a law that has been waiting for four and a half years”. “A measure was introduced to reorganize the sector and reconstruct the map that the Ministry of Transport does not have, which intervenes without concrete data and cancels provisions such as the granting of licenses. Territories. In short, the implementing decrees are the exact opposite of what should have been done.”

Urso: “The strike is so incomprehensible” For the Minister of Commerce and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, it was an “incomprehensible” protest. “The strike called by the taxi drivers is a bit of a reactionary protest because the reform has been in place by decree for a few months and we have given it to the workers, NCC owners and all other sector players,” the minister said.