October 9, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Video | Middle East, Blinken (USA): “Hamas Trying to Sabotage Israel-Saudi Deal”

Video | Middle East, Blinken (USA): “Hamas Trying to Sabotage Israel-Saudi Deal”

Noah French October 9, 2023 2 min read

The US Secretary of State’s interview with CNN after the attack and the attacks with 970 confirmed deaths.

Posted by:09-10-2023 08:36

Last Updated:09-10-2023 10:08

Rome – There will be an attempt Avoid normalizing diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia Behind the attack launched by Hamas: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this in an interview with CNN.

Read more: Meloni asks Netanyahu Tajani: “Ready to promote humanitarian corridors to release prisoners”

In conversation we talked about a Military support Washington is willing to provide to Tel Aviv. Blinken called it “probable.” “We are evaluating the specific additional requests made by Israel,” the foreign secretary said. Blinken added that President Joe Biden wants to make sure “that Washington gives Israel everything it needs to deal with Hamas attacks.”

Read more: Hamas responds to rocket barrage from Israel: hundreds killed Palestinian journalist killed

Hamas’ offensive began Saturday morning. According to the Tel Aviv government, at least 600 of the victims were Israeli civilians and soldiers. More than 370 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for Hamas attacks. They finally did About a hundred soldiers and civilians were captured during incursions by the organization’s fighters in southern Israel.

Agenzia DIRE and the address www.dire.it may use and reproduce messages on the Dire website if expressly cited.

2023-10-09T08:36:43+02:00

2023-10-09T10:08:21+02:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

After Iolanda Apostolico, another judge from Catania did not verify the arrest of six migrants in Pozzallo.

October 9, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Norma Cossetto’s plaque has been defaced

October 8, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

The UK needs to relax KYC requirements for crypto if it wants to overtake the US on Web3

October 8, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Video | Middle East, Blinken (USA): “Hamas Trying to Sabotage Israel-Saudi Deal”

October 9, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Today’s episodes, October 9, 2023

October 9, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

I dream of the moon, because in space now we don’t just need astronauts

October 9, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Cagliari-Roma, Moviola: VAR checks the goals, everything is fine. Prati’s goal was disallowed, the penalty kick was correct League

October 9, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt