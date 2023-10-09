Video | Middle East, Blinken (USA): “Hamas Trying to Sabotage Israel-Saudi Deal”

Rome – There will be an attempt Avoid normalizing diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia Behind the attack launched by Hamas: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this in an interview with CNN.

In conversation we talked about a Military support Washington is willing to provide to Tel Aviv. Blinken called it “probable.” “We are evaluating the specific additional requests made by Israel,” the foreign secretary said. Blinken added that President Joe Biden wants to make sure “that Washington gives Israel everything it needs to deal with Hamas attacks.”

Hamas’ offensive began Saturday morning. According to the Tel Aviv government, at least 600 of the victims were Israeli civilians and soldiers. More than 370 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for Hamas attacks. They finally did About a hundred soldiers and civilians were captured during incursions by the organization’s fighters in southern Israel.