Chiara Ferragni flew to New York in first class: how much did she spend

Chiara Ferragni flew to New York after a two-year absence from the United States. So he wrote in a post published during the direct trip to the Big Apple. Non-luxury trip and more. The well-known influencer (26.3 million followers) who is proud Assets estimated at 40 million euros She was able to afford a trip that only a few were allowed to take with ease.

over there Virigny In fact, I set off from Milan Malpensa Airport on an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and traveled in no less than first class, known for being one of the most luxurious airports in the world, which was also recently awarded at the 2021 World Travel Awards.

Flying in first class

The Dubai-flagged airline has been the first to create true wings on its planes since 2003, and the experience of luxury and privacy has been improved and perfected over the years. First class has become extremely luxurious, moving from a simple comfortable armchair, large and reclining, to a real private room equipped with every comfort.

Here, the passenger feels like a king (in the case of Kiara, a queen). Each has its own suite complete with a sliding door to ensure privacy (and in the time of Covid also to get away). The leather chair transforms into a bed in which someone can watch 4500 entertainment channels On the ice – entertainment and information communication – (after wearing the company’s pajamas, made of cactus fibers), listen to music with professional headphones with noise canceling technology, have a drink from your personal minibar, take care of yourself with Byredo beauty products with hypoallergenic formula and chamomile extract, And order a delicious meal of your choice as if you were in a restaurant and cold Americano or Avogato, the company’s latest proposal only for those who travel in First.

Before landing, you can also shower at 11,000 meters above sea level by reserving your place: a flight attendant in charge of the “shower” will always keep it clean and well stocked with every Bvlgari product (we don’t know if Ferragni did because he didn’t post it).

How much did Ferragni spend?

Simulating the booking, we saw that a return flight to NYC in first class costs at least €6000. This is not a folly for Fragni who, according to calculations, will earn about 16 thousand euros per month, not counting the shares and all the extras that come from sponsors, but certainly for the majority of Italians.

And this is not even the highest number for a digital entrepreneur, who is used to chartering private jets for her and her family, especially when traveling to Italy. To go to the United States, the cost may have been too high for her, especially as she went alone for business reasons, but if she had brought all her family, including her sisters and friends, it might have been so. suitable for her.

safe company

Emirates returned from Milan to New York last December. Against the backdrop of the pandemic, it has been a leader in securing customers and building trust in travel. Among the measures taken, it was the first to offer free Covid-19 travel medical coverage to all customers, to offer fast refunds, to introduce flight exemption and rebooking policies. In addition to improved hygiene protocols, the UAE airline has also launched several initiatives to improve health and safety and facilitate passenger travel, and has implemented the IATA Travel Pass which speeds up pre-boarding checks.