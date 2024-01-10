Here You Go Chippendales tells an original story in a way that has now become very familiar

If you think the series is intended for Strippers It may just be superficial or trite, Here are Chippendales Here to make you think again. The Hulu miniseries debutedJanuary 11 on Disney+ It tells exactly how the group was created Male stripper Most popular in the United States, how they became A multi-million dollar entertainment empire But – above all – how it all collapsed under the weight of poor business choices and some criminal plans gone disastrously wrong. Success story inThe American dreamnostalgic 80s setting, muscular men are almost always naked and subtext Real crime Satisfying and irresistible: these eight episodes have it everyone The right ingredients To become Guilty pleasure excellent. But maybe it's too perfect on paper.

It all starts from the true story of Somin Banerjeeinterpreted by Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, Big Sick, Eternity), who seems to have been born to carry this role with a bright soul and many shades of mystery. Banerjee, who immigrated from India to the United States after A Long apprenticeship Based on a menial job at a gas pump and a diet of expired sandwiches, he saved enough money to fulfill his lifelong dream: to change his name to Steve and… An upscale restaurant opens To play backgammon, inspired by his idol Hugh Hefner. After several failures, a meeting was held with the fraudulent promoter Paul Snyder (Dan Stevens) And with a model play boy Dorothy Stratten (Nicola Peltz Beckham) – A couple that will soon end tragically – will make him find the right idea: opening the first strip club targeting a female audience. Recruit some daring young men and above all a choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett)Steve develops a show that quickly becomes an unstoppable money machine.

However, Banerjee's insecurity, his intense sense of revenge, his internalized racism, and the recklessness of some personal and financial decisions, would soon lead him to reverse the situation: The Chippendales turn from a gold mine into a criminal trap, as its founder pushes himself to the extreme in order to protect not only his business, but above all his achieved status as a successful and accomplished man, despite his family's suspicions. in this meaning Here are Chippendales It is the story of A Psychological abyss As we have often seen: the tragic hero who comes from nothing conquers his dreams only to turn shortly thereafter into everything he fought against all his life, destroying himself with his own hands. It must also be said that the style in which the miniseries is told, incl Time cuts and marginal storiesdoes not respect the originality of the story, which is added to the many true stories that the world of the series has presented to us in recent years (the creator, Robert SiegelIt's the same Pam and Tommy, even if the madness that was usual in other mini-series is missing here). It doesn't help one by one Some forced sinWhich only pushes the more horrific and criminal side into the second part.