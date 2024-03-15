Champions League draw, and Real Madrid finds City again. Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona

After the very bitter conclusion for the Italian clubs (with the elimination of Inter, Napoli and Lazio from the round of 16), the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League Champions League (Outbound flight April 9-10, return April 16-17).

We start immediately with the stellar challenge Real Madrid – Manchester City. The Blancos, led by Carlo Ancelotti, will meet again with the Citizens, after last year's semi-final, which witnessed the dominance of Guardiola's team. Returning to Etihad Stadium gives the English a good advantage. But it is clear that Real Madrid, with its stars, has every chance to overturn the odds.

Luis Enrique will find his past once again at the helm of the team Paris Saint-Germain. The French club tied Barcelona. This will be Mbappé's last chance to win the Champions League with the Parisian jersey. The Catalan team showed its strengths and weaknesses against Napoli and will have the advantage in the second leg at home. It promises to be a very balanced challenge.

to'Arsenal Arteta, who reached the quarter-finals after 14 years, will be called upon to achieve the breakthrough against Bayern Monaco. Despite the technical leadership problems, the Bavarian team seems to be one step ahead of the English team, which is still a little inexperienced at this level. Harry Kane will certainly try to stymie the hated Arsenal.

It couldn't be betterAtletico Madrid Simeone, after winning on penalties over Inter. The Colchoneros were captured by the Germans Borussia Dortmund, certainly the most approachable opponent of the Fantastic Eight. However, it will be necessary to win the first leg at the Civitas Metropolitano before the trip to Germany, in front of a very hot “yellow wall”.

Quarter-finals

Arsenal (England) – Bayern Monaco (Germany)

Atletico Madrid (Spa) – Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Real Madrid (Sheba) – Manchester City (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) – Barcelona (Spa)

Semi-finals

The draw for the semi-finals was also drawn in tennis scoreboard style. The winner of the Atletico-Borussia match will face whoever qualifies for the next round between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. On the other hand, the winner of the match between Arsenal, Bayern and Real City will play in the semi-finals.

– First semi-final: Atletico Madrid – Borussia Dortmund – Paris Saint-Germain – Barcelona

2- Semi-final: Arsenal-Bayern Monaco x Real Madrid-Manchester City

semi final Atletico, Dortmund, Paris or Barcelona

