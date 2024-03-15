March 15, 2024

National team, new players have been called up: Zaniolo is there, Folorunsho and Luca are the new players

Mirabelle Hunt March 15, 2024 1 min read

Italy will travel to the United States with three new faces. I am Michael Folorunsho, Raoul Bellanova H Lorenzo Luca Team news chosen by the coach Luciano Spalletti, for matches against Venezuela and Ecuador on March 21 and 24 at Stice. Despite the many exceptions, Aston Villa exists ZanioloThey are back Zakagne H UdojiCertain Jorginho.

Italy has 28 players in the squad

Below is the list of 28 players who were called up.

Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Raul Bellanova (Torino), Alessandro Bongiorno (Torino), Andrea Cambiasso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Demarco (Inter). Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta) and Destiny Udoji (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Michael Foloroncio (Verona), Davide Fratesi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).

attackers: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Lorenzo Luca (Udinese), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Matteo Retegui (Genoa), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa).

