Champ / Finau and Hovland / Ventura top the Zurich Classic at the end of Round Two – OA Sport

Golfers in PGA Tour Continue to battle it out on one of the rare Partnership Tournament weekends. In fact, space for Zurich Classic ($ 7.4 million prize money), which came at the end of the second round in which the participating teams competed with the four-way formula. On the The 72nd course of the TPC Lousiana di Avondale (Louisiana, USA) The components of each pair alternate while each hole is played, unlike the four ball formula in which the best score is chosen.

At the end of the second round we find a pair with -13 (131 punches) by order of the leaderboard duo composed by Norwegians Victor Hoveland and Christopher VenturaAnd by the Americans Cameron Champ and Tony Fino. The home team turned out to be among the best of the day, and closed on Friday with a score of -4.

Leading Pairs who can boast a 2L margin length on next pre-made teams Henrik Stinson (Sweden) / Justin Rose (England) e Bubba Watson (USA) / Scotty Sheffler (USA). – The tenth and fifth place for South Africans Louis Ostwiesen / Charles Schwartzl and for the Americans Ritchie Wirensky / Peter Oliheen, while in the seventh place we find the Australian duo consisting of Cameron Smith and Mark Leishman, and the fourth of the Americans were formed. By Jason Cockrack and Pat Perez.

Finally, the tour for Xander Chavili and Patrick Cantlay must be forgotten. The favorite team on the eve of the tour concluded with +2, risked a cut, and settled 24 * with a score of -6.

Photo: La Presse