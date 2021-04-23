“Football has been damaged. Many clubs will fail.”

Madrid, Spain) – ”Does the Premier League conflict with national and merit-based tournaments? They are both incorrect, but everything has been manipulatedIn an interview preview with AS, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez returns to talk about the Superlega project, which recently broke down just 48 hours after the official announcement:It is not an exclusive plan, and nothing interferes with the tournaments. Project Superlega is the best it can and has been done to help football out of the crisis. Football has taken a hit because its economy is collapsing and we have to adapt to our times. The Premier League does not conflict with the national leagues and aims to make more money throughout football. He thought he was giving more attention to the parties. And I think the new UEFA fix does not solve the problem because what was offered is not better than what is already there. Also, we can’t wait until 2024. But even so, we did something wrong. Let’s take a tour and compare the ideas. Perhaps the solution is what the top four play in each country. I do not know. But there is something that needs to be done because young people, between the ages of 14 and 24, are abandoning football because it bores them in the face of other entertainment they prefer. There are four billion football fans around the world and half of them are Premier League club fans. Football is the only global sport“.
Perez: “If we do nothing, many clubs will fail”
“Let’s turn to the data: just in the three months of the pandemic that hit last season, the KPMG advisory report showed the losses of the twelve clubs in the Premier League for 650 million euros. This year, with the full season of the epidemic, losses will range between 2000 and 2500 million euros. Bordeaux has just gone bankrupt. Either we do something soon or many clubs will fail. The truth is, if there were more exciting and competitive matches, more money would be allocated to football. And that would be for everyone, not just a few, because the national championships would be of much greater value. We also have large sums for solidarity, which is a very important pillar of the project. Real Madrid was damaged by all this? In the democratic Europe we live in, nobody can believe that“.
