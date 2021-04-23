“Football has been damaged. Many clubs will fail.”

Madrid, Spain) – ”Does the Premier League conflict with national and merit-based tournaments? They are both incorrect, but everything has been manipulatedIn an interview preview with AS, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez returns to talk about the Superlega project, which recently broke down just 48 hours after the official announcement:It is not an exclusive plan, and nothing interferes with the tournaments. Project Superlega is the best it can and has been done to help football out of the crisis. Football has taken a hit because its economy is collapsing and we have to adapt to our times. The Premier League does not conflict with the national leagues and aims to make more money throughout football. He thought he was giving more attention to the parties. And I think the new UEFA fix does not solve the problem because what was offered is not better than what is already there. Also, we can’t wait until 2024. But even so, we did something wrong. Let’s take a tour and compare the ideas. Perhaps the solution is what the top four play in each country. I do not know. But there is something that needs to be done because young people, between the ages of 14 and 24, are abandoning football because it bores them in the face of other entertainment they prefer. There are four billion football fans around the world and half of them are Premier League club fans. Football is the only global sport“.