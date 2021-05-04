Possible configurations, as it can be seen on TV and in the live broadcast

Manchester (England) – Tonight we will know the name of the first finalists in this edition of the Champions League. After the 2-1 first-leg win at the Barco de Príncipe, Manchester City will host Pep Guardiola in the semi-final second leg of Paris Saint-Germain. Teams in the field at 21. a week before i Citizens They were able to reverse the momentary advantage of the French national team, which was signed by Marquinhos with two goals from De Bruyne and Mahrez. If he passes the round, this will be the first time for the English team in the Champions League final, while it will be the second year in a row for the French after last year’s final against Bayern Munich, who lost 1-0. Pep Guardiola’s team defeated Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund in previous rounds, while Paris Saint-Germain, led by Pochettino, killed two “prominent victims”, Barcelona, ​​Leo Messi and Bayern Munich champion.