October 10, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Bottas won in Turkey, Verstappen regained the lead and 'Checo' on the podium

Lorelei Reese October 10, 2021 2 min read

Verstappen leads the World Cup with 262.5 points, six ahead of seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) won the Turkish Grand PrixSixteen World Cup Formula OneWhich was shown this Sunday in the garden in Istanbul and followed Stella +where the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who finished second, regained competition leadership; and his Mexican partner Sergio Perez He completed the podium, taking third place.

Verstappen leads the World Cup with 262.5 points, six ahead of the seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), which started in 11th place – missing ten grid positions to change the thermal unit – and finished fifth in a wet test (filmed with intermediate vehicles) in Monegasco Charles Leclerc Ferrari is fourth. your spanish friend Carlos Sainz He starred in a comeback – and was named Driver of the Day – finishing eighth after starting 19th, off the back of the grid, for his engine change.

