Bottas won in Turkey, Verstappen regained the lead and ‘Checo’ on the podium

Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) won the Turkish Grand PrixSixteen World Cup Formula OneWhich was shown this Sunday in the garden in Istanbul and followed Stella +where the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who finished second, regained competition leadership; and his Mexican partner Sergio Perez He completed the podium, taking third place.

Valtteri Bottas celebrates winning the Turkish Grand Prix. EFE

Verstappen leads the World Cup with 262.5 points, six ahead of the seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), which started in 11th place – missing ten grid positions to change the thermal unit – and finished fifth in a wet test (filmed with intermediate vehicles) in Monegasco Charles Leclerc Ferrari is fourth. your spanish friend Carlos Sainz He starred in a comeback – and was named Driver of the Day – finishing eighth after starting 19th, off the back of the grid, for his engine change.

Bottas, who will drive Alfa Romeo next year, scored his 10th victory in the championship Formula One He added to his victory the fastest lap of the race – on the last lap – in one day “Checo” Perez climbs to the podium for the thirteenth time in the first divisionThird so far this season. The impressive performances – including Hamilton – of Verstappen’s teammate continue.

Other Spanish Fernando Alonso (Albin), who finished fifth, lost all options after touching the Frenchman in the first corner Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) sixth this Sunday at a circuit located on the outskirts (on the Asian side) of Istanbul. Two-time world champion Astori finished the race in points, in 16th place.

Einglish Lando Norris (McLaren) finished seventh, slightly ahead of Sainz, who maintained his sixth place in the world championship, half a point behind his teammate Leclerc.

The Canadian also scores pike picnic (Aston Martin) and the French Esteban Ocon (Alpine), which ranked ninth and tenth, respectively, in Istanbul Park.

The next race, the United States Grand Prix, will be held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin (Texas) on October 24.