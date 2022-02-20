Bottas: “Hamilton never beats with the same car” – F1 drivers – F1

Valtri potash He came out with broken bones from the standoff with Lewis Hamilton. Who did not want to play a small part of the Mercedes script at the end, had to lower his head in the presence of the seven-time world champion, helping him on several occasions, even by order of the team. The Finn managed to grab several first places (20, not a few for his teammate registered absolute) but often resolved in the race, helpless against the racing pace of Sir Lewis.

These and other arguments led Bottas to define Hamilton as unbeatable on the same car. Trying to take advantage of what Mercedes has achieved in the five-year period, or real conviction? Maybe both. The truth is that George Russell, his successor on the W13 wheel, warned: “I don’t see anyone else hitting Lewis in the near future over the same car. George will be a good fit because he has been in close contact with Mercedes for the past few years, but beating Hamilton is not easy and I have tried it on my skin.The woodcutter said to Sun Sport. “The reason lies in the consistency of its performance. Every driver has performance fluctuations, but it Capable of keeping the bar consistently highAnd even when it’s a bad day, it doesn’t go very badly“.

“Lewis knows how to adapt to different conditions, he is able to react to a change of scenery, not to mention his skill in handling tires and a natural talent. I can be proud of beating him on a few occasionsEven though he’s been a lot more consistent than I’ve been during the seasonBottas, who has already begun his adventure with Alfa Romeo, continued The get away Fiorano. “With Lewis, I couldn’t be a pioneer at Mercedes. But now I’m sure I can help the team improve. I feel really comfortable with my new role“.