Italy’s first medal! Silver Medal for Blues in Team Compound – OA Sport

Silver medal for Italy in the European Shooting Championships at the conclusion of the women’s group team competitions. Sarah Rhett, Elisa Ronner and Marcella Tonioli They gave up in the final for 228 (58/113/171) -232 (59/117/174) After a very long challenge to United kingdom From Isabelle Carpenter, Ella Gibson, and Jessica Stretton.

Third place, however, turkeyrepresented in Munich Yesim Bustan, Songul Lok, Aisha Pera Sozer, from They excelled for 231 (58/116/174) -226 (57/113/169) on Estonians Liesel Gatma, Meri Marietta Bass and Maris Titzman, A little lower during the test.

there turkey The absolute protagonist was also to the men who had wow From Batuhan Akoglu, Emerkan Hani and Jacob Yildiz for 238 (58/118/178)-230 (58/115/172) in the Netherlands Cel Butter, Mike Schlosser and Steve Willems. Third place about Stefan Heinz, Michael Matzner and Nico Weinerthe best in the fight for bronze against Allegaz Matija Brink, Tim Jevsnick and Stas Modek.

This afternoon’s rendezvous with the singles competitions related to the boat and the challenge for the medals in the mixed pairs championships.

Photo: Global Archery