Euro 2024: Turkey wins with passing, Wales catches Croatia, Cvara scores two goals in Poker Georgia

In the first match today 4-0 for the Georgians and the signing of the Napoli player. The match ends with a score of 3-3 between Switzerland and Belarus, while the Czech Republic narrowly wins over the Faroe Islands.

after Matches played yesterdayToday, eight more matches in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

In the match allocated to the first group and in the last two matches in the standings, the Georgians won to rise to seventh place, and the Cypriots remain stuck at zero.

All four goals came in the second half: the first was scored by Oter Ketishvili and the second by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who had not scored for his national team in official matches for more than a year but scored in the last match, which ended 8-0 against them. Thailand in a friendly match.

The Napoli player penetrated the visiting team’s defense in the middle, taking advantage of a through pass from Chakvetadze, and beat the goalkeeper on the way out.

Kavara then had a hand in the third goal, setting up Levan Shengelia’s goal.

The fourth goal, in stoppage time and from a penalty kick, was scored by George Mikautadze.

Match statistics FlashScores

The Czech national team won with difficulty thanks to a penalty kick executed by Soucek in the 76th minute, facing the Faroe Islands national team with three points that were more difficult than expected. Three points, despite everything, are essential to continue the struggle with Albania for first place in the group, given that the difference with the Balkans is now only one point after playing equal matches.

An exciting final between Switzerland and Belarus, which ended in a draw after a second half full of emotions and back and forth. The national team, coached by Murat Yakin, returned after taking the lead with Shaqiri’s usual goal in the first half. The guests reacted angrily and focused on scoring three goals in 23 minutes from the 61st minute to the 84th minute, but in the final the hosts took advantage of their pride and captured their opponent again with goals from Akanji and Al-Amdouni. With this point, the Swiss avoid a very serious moral defeat and maintain their lead by two points over Romania, which is currently in second place, but is busy facing Andorra this evening.

After the first half ended in a goalless draw, the two teams started the second half. In the 47th minute, Wales took the lead with a wonderful goal from Wilson, who was sent in by Brooks, who found Livakovic outside the area and taunted him with a wonderful shot. In the 60th minute Wales doubled their lead with a brilliant header from Wilson, and fifteen minutes later Croatia pulled one back with another header: this time it was Pasalic who jumped in and headed in a perfect Modrić cross. And it ends like this. Wales rose to tenth place in Group D and joins Croatia in second place.

The Group E match between Poland and Moldova ends in a goalless draw. One point does not change the standings, with the team of Milik and Zielinski remaining in third place and the Moldovans in fourth place. In the 26th minute, the visitors surprisingly took the lead, with Nicolaescu scoring from a corner kick executed by Vadim Ratta. In the 53rd minute, the home team equalized after a wonderful team effort with Swiderski and a decisive pass from Piotr Zielinski.

There are no surprises in Group I as leaders Romania have an easy time against bottom club Andorra. The Romanians actually settled the match in the first half thanks to goals from Stanciu in the 23rd minute, Hagi in the 28th minute, and a penalty kick from Marin in the 44th minute. In the second half, Koeman scored the poker goal in the 50th minute. In the 91st minute, Andorra’s San Nicola player was sent off for receiving a yellow card. the second.

Turkey, leaders of Group D, took more than a long time to overcome Latvia, which was last in the standings. In fact, the first goal came only in the 58th minute and was scored by Akgün after a serve from Özcakar. In the final, the Turks spread out with Tosun, who scored the second goal in the 83rd minute, Akturkoglu 3-0 in the 87th minute, and finally Tosun again, who scored in the 92nd minute the fourth goal for the Turkish Poker. At the end of the match, Montella can celebrate qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.