October 29, 2023

Barone: “It’s a shame we lost it on the last ball, but there were a lot of good things.”

Mirabelle Hunt October 29, 2023 1 min read

Gialloblu coach: “We were not very interactive. In the final, we had to avoid that cross.”

Marco BaroniSky talked about Verona’s defeat against Juventus in the 96th minute.

“In the first half – says the Gialloblu coach – they had the right distance and pressed, then in the second half we backed off a little. Juventus pressed, they have physicality. It’s a shame to lose them like that on the last ball. “It was enough to put pressure first, and instead We did not react greatly to going out and bearing the cross. The boys worked with dedication, interest and pressure. “There are a lot of good things and a lot of work to do.”

Attacking duo? Dijuric and Bonazzoli performed well as long as they held up physically. We have succeeded in getting the ball across with phrases, but we need to work more on the depth of the attack. Did we lose 1-0 to Atalanta, Juventus and Inter? “The team is strong, but there is more to do in attack and we are looking for solutions.”

October 28 – 11.33pm

