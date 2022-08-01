Milan awaits Di Kitilari’s arrival: Now Maldini and Massara are ready for the next step | first page

The moment is near: CDK will officially become a new Rossoneri player soon. exhausting negotiations with zodiac It ended with the happy ending that coaches and fans had been hoping for: 32 million euros plus 3 bonuses. The agreement reached in recent days with the Belgian club for the attacking midfielder, expected by the hour in Milan for medical examinations and the signing of a five-year contract. who will link himself to the club via Aldo Rossi.

Next steps – De Ketelaere was already expected to arrive in Milan today, then the arrival was postponed due to recent official actions. Rossoneri’s first steps will see the 2001 class undergo medical examinations, which will start in the morning or afternoon (depending on the time of arrival in the Lombardy capital). After the tests, the most awaited moments: Signing a contract of 2.2 millionThe last step before advertising. Thus begins the new adventure of the Belgian attacking midfielder, who should already be under orders on Tuesday Stefano Pioli.

AC Milan, then? – With summer negotiations closed, Satan will have to support the team with the latest hiring needs. The defender’s complex is not yet resolved, but the priority on Maldini and Massara’s books is the midfielder, To be delivered as soon as possible to Mr. Pioli. At the top of the list resists the name Renato Sanchez: A confrontation with the client is already scheduled in the next few days Jorge Mendes. For the Portuguese, the Rossoneri and Lille have an agreement on the basis of 15 million (including bonus): PSG is still at the pole, but Milan Don’t lose confidence. In the background, as an alternative, there is a name ChukwuemekaEnglish class 2003 from Aston Villa.