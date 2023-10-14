US TV times: Sky live, TV8 delayed, Sprint | Formula Passion – Formula 1

At COTA it will still be the Sprint Weekend

Formula 1 is targeting the American trilogy from north to south starting at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas (then it will stop in Mexico to conclude the three consecutive races in Brazil). Your weekend in Kuta will be like it was in Qatar again Sprint With qualifying on Friday immediately after the only free practice session. On Saturday, there will be a Sprint Shootout and Sprint Race (race distance 19 laps or maximum duration 60 minutes).

there Ferrari Looking for redemption after a turbulent weekend at Losail, a track where McLaren was still in good form. Ups and downs in Texas, both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have excelled in the past, leading to a nice duel in 2021. Also worth watching is Aston Martin’s performance which will bring some updates to Texas in hopes of stopping the crisis. A relentless comeback for Woking.

The event will be broadcast on direct on Sky Sports And broadcast on nowwhile on TV8 will be transferred in Delayed Qualifying, Sprint Shootout, Sprint and Race. on FormulaPassion.it As always, you will find a live stream of all sessions. Below are details of the F1 United States GP F1 United States GP, Circuit of the Americas features and championship standings.

US GP 2023, program and TV times

Friday, October 20

7.30pm – 8.30pm Free training

11.00pm – 12.00am Qualifiers (postponed on TV8 on Saturday at 10.00pm)

Saturday 21 October

7.30pm – 8.14pm Sprint Shootout (postponed on TV8 at 11.30pm)

00:00-01:00 Sprint (delayed on TV8 at 01:30)

Sunday 22 October

9.00pm race (postponed on TV8 at 10.30pm)

Features of the Circuit of the Americas

Road: 5,513 km

Number of courses: 56

DRS zones: 2

Lap record: 1’32″029 (Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, in 2019)

Race record: 1’36″169 (Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, in 2019)

Race distance: 308,405 km

F1 United States Grand Prix Honor Roll

Status in the tournament standings

Max Verstappen He became world champion for the third time in his career in Qatar and this weekend he can double his teammate Sergio Perez in points, who remains second in the standings, 30 points behind Lewis Hamilton and 41 ahead of Fernando Alonso. In the constructors’ standings, Mercedes returned to +28 over Ferrari in the fight for second place, while McLaren has only 11 points to recover from Aston Martin in the fight for fourth place. Alfa Romeo overtook Haas and is chasing Williams for seventh.