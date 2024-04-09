Berrettini talks about being reborn after the Depression, while Benaghi announces wild cards for him and Fognini in Rome

Matteo Berrettini He confessed in a wide-ranging interview which will also serve as episode zero of Zetanew signed original series Red Bull. The Romanian tennis player does not hide and speaks openly about the fall depression And the difficulties in returning after the US Open in 2023.

Meanwhile, after being eliminated in the first round of the Rolex Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo by Kekmanovic, President of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, Angelo Benaggiannounces that it will be awarded to the next Internazionali BNL d'Italia to Berrettini and Fognini a The wild card For the main draw.

Berrettini confesses in the series Zeta

After the success in Marrakesh, Matteo Berrettini is having a bad day and, as we documented extensively on the live broadcast, he is forced to say a premature farewell to Monte Carlo after his defeat to the Serbian. Miomir Kekmanović. Martello took a step back, rewound the tape, and in his interview for the first episode of the original series Red Bull, ZetaHe returned to talking about the complicated past year, including injuries and even depression I come back to breathe and rejoice.

Brittini and depression

The Romanian tennis player, who ended his relationship with showgirl Melissa Sata at the beginning of the year, was not afraid, and he confessed without filters, starting from the most difficult moment, with… Information about the US Open Last year, which led him to rock bottom: “It was the most difficult moment, during which I felt that way The tank has been completely emptied. I had a very difficult time getting out of bed in the morning. At a certain point I said to myself: “Now I only do things I feel like doing.” I had to take care of myself“.

Success in Marrakesh and Monte Carlo lessons

A winding and not-so-simple road towards Return to normal life, to the desire to thrill the world with the racket in my hand and put my mind back on tennis. Marrakesh would not have been able to achieve the eighth title in its career without all this. Awareness that was also captured Wanting to test himself immediately in Monte Carlo Just one week after his efforts on Moroccan soil, and today, in his gesture at the end of the defeat against Kekmanovic.

New awareness

On the other hand, during the interview Zeta“All this work I've done on myself gives me the strength to say that,” Berrettini explained There will definitely be difficult moments and sad moments. But what was important was to start over with better energy than we had in the past and to rediscover the joy and excitement for an upcoming event and not for the next event. Afraid to say: “Now something will happen…”“.

Berrettini returns to Roma thanks to the wild card

At the same time, he spoke in Italian stories We are Ray1President of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, Angelo Benaggia promise in the light Place 24: “We will give The wild card For the main draw a Matteo Berrettini H Fabio Fognini“. Hammer He has missed Roma since 2021, and his best result was in 2020 when he reached the quarter-finals, losing to Norwegian Casper Ruud. Now comes another opportunity, let us seize it with renewed desire and energy, with a smile and new awareness.

Scoreboard and all results for Monte Carlo