Collision with Saturn: See what you see. Here is the video

Here’s a great video simulation of what it would be like to delve deep into Saturn’s clouds. Fasten your seat belts and come with us to discover this magnificent gas giant

One of the most famous worlds in our solar system It’s definitely Saturn. It is the second most famous planet after Earth because of its magnificent rings, and although other planets have rings as well, none of them can match the size and beauty of Saturn. It is the second largest planet in the solar system and is often compared to Jupiter due to its similar atmospheric compositions. Both are made primarily of hydrogen and helium. Over the years, this planet has been visited by various missions, but it was just that Cassini probe To provide us with the most detailed information about Saturn. So let’s board our ship of imagination and see what could be hidden under the giant clouds of this planet. Watch the video And then, as usual, we comment on it together.

Passione Astronomia channel has been created on WhatsApp! Sign up to receive all our updates

What is hidden under the clouds of Saturn

As you get closer to Saturn, you will have a stunning view of the ring system. It is made up of billions of tiny particles of ice and rock. You’ll initially start falling at a speed similar to how fast you would fall to Earth, since it’s just Saturn’s gravity 7% higher than we are accustomed to on our planet. You will pass through bright white clouds made of ammonia crystals. The temperature here will be around -130°C, with a pressure of one atmosphere, which is the same as sea level on Earth.

the pressure

Credit: NASA

Then you enter a layer composed of ammonium hydrosulfide, dark brown in color: here you will feel pressures ranging between 2 and 4 atmospheres, with a temperature close to zero. You will then begin to notice your surroundings becoming darker and darker like the sunlight It does not reach those depths. Violent winds will blow around you, reaching speeds of about 1,770 km/h: some of the strongest winds in the solar system. After entering the planet’s atmosphere for a distance of about 225 kilometers, you will finally reach the bottom of this infernal layer. Here towering ice clouds await, which will generate static electricity within them Huge lightning Which you will see flashing all around you. In this region the pressure will rise to 10 atmospheres and increase very quickly.

temperature

Credit: NASA

The temperature will rise dramatically, to 100 degrees Celsius, when you enter an area where hydrogen and helium are present They are dripping Under tremendous pressure. After falling hundreds of kilometers, you will reach a complex area Of metallic hydrogen, with pressures up to 2 million atmospheres. Here the temperatures are approaching 9000°C, making the entire surrounding environment sparkle. It’s this huge An ocean of metallic hydrogen Who is born the magnetic field Saturn. It would take days to reach the planet’s solid core, a surface of compressed iron rock and exotic ice twice the size of Earth.

sourceCover image credit Space V101