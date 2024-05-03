The Nintendo Switch 2 could support frame rates of up to 240fps, according to rumours

Nintendo Switch 2 can support Frame rate until 240 fpsaccording to information discovered by a data miner within the NintendoWare Bezel Engine code, which was recently used in the game Endless Ocean Luminous.

It is interesting that Graphics engine developed by Nintendo It already supports 240 fps, given the increasingly persistent rumors regarding the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, even if these data do not imply that the new console will actually reach these frame rate values.

However, this feature will ensure Nintendo Switch 2 compatibility with Graphics modes are 40fps and 120Hzlike those recently seen on PS5 and Xbox Series