The Nintendo Switch 2 could support frame rates of up to 240fps, according to rumours

Nintendo Switch 2 can support Frame rate until 240 fpsaccording to information discovered by a data miner within the NintendoWare Bezel Engine code, which was recently used in the game Endless Ocean Luminous.
It is interesting that Graphics engine developed by Nintendo It already supports 240 fps, given the increasingly persistent rumors regarding the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, even if these data do not imply that the new console will actually reach these frame rate values.
However, this feature will ensure Nintendo Switch 2 compatibility with Graphics modes are 40fps and 120Hzlike those recently seen on PS5 and Xbox Series
Getting closer and closer?
The huge amount of rumors related to the Nintendo Switch 2 seems to indicate that the new console is becoming increasingly closer, and even if most sources talk about it Launching in 2025 It is possible that the reveal will take place before the end of this year.
Among the latest rumors circulating is that of 4 teraflops of power in the Dock and a clock drop in portability, which would preserve the device’s autonomy in the presence of low target accuracy.
