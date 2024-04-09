It is possible that Wimbledon will exclude Russian and Belarusian tennis players

No Wimbledon for Russian and Belarusian tennis players? This is what the tournament organizers are considering, who are negotiating with the UK government regarding the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus.

Until now, tennis players in Russia and Belarus have been allowed to continue playing in ATP, WTA and ITF competitions as long as they do so under a neutral flag and without the playing of the national anthem. Wimbledon, as an independent tournament organized by the All England Club, could decide to ban players from both countries without risking legal consequences.

According to what was reported by the Daily Mail newspaper, the world number two, Daniil Medvedev, may be suspended from participating in the tournament, which will be held from Monday, June 27, to Sunday, July 10, due to the media repercussions that may result from his winning the tournament. Highlight. The power of Putin's regime.

“We have noted the UK Government’s guidance regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian individuals in a neutral capacity in sporting events in the UK. – We read in a statement of the All England Club –. This remains a complex and sensitive issue, and there is ongoing dialogue with the UK Government, the Tennis Association and international tennis governing bodies. The decision will be announced before the registration deadline in mid-May..

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston had previously intervened in the issue, requiring all Russian and Belarusian athletes to prove they are “genuinely neutral” and ensure they do not support or receive money from Putin or the Russian regime.

When asked specifically whether Medvedev would be allowed to attend Wimbledon, Huddleston responded last month: “No athlete should be allowed to play under the Russian flag. We need to make sure they are not supporters of Vladimir Putin. We are evaluating what requirements we may need.”