Free schedule, postponed qualifying program, live broadcast

The day has already come qualifications For Formula 1, which on Friday presents the necessary session to determine the starting grid US Grand Prix Scheduled for Sunday. In fact, Saturday is for the Sprint, so we need to “get ahead” with the timing.

F1 on TV8 today, 2023 US GP: time, programme, race postponement for free

Former Austin – in the past, Austin It was a track in which the first positions reached In sequence. Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton have achieved the best qualifying performances at least twice in a row. The wind has changed in the last three versions in which three were seen Pole sitter Various (Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz).

Current season – Most first places in 2023 went to Max VerstappenIn front of everyone 10 Times (Bahrain, Australia, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Great Britain, Netherlands, Japan, Qatar). We are then, on a high 2,Sergio Perez (Saudi Arabia, Miami), Charles Leclerc (Azerbaijan, Belgium) and Carlos Sainz (Monza, Singapore). Finally, a 1There's Louis Hamilton (Hungary). What will happen today? To find out, you must follow Qualifications on TV. Come?

F1 – GP USA 2023 on TV

Pay TV – Thematic channel Sky Sports F1 (207) And general sports Sky Sports One (201) They will transfer Full live broadcast from qualifications. The free practice session for the US Grand Prix will only be shown on channel 207. Sky Q owners will also be able to enjoy the same programming on channel 207. Sky Sports 4K (213), Excluding various editorial choices and programming needs.

Free and clear TV – Free channel TV8 (125 Sky and 8 DT) will be broadcast for free, but in Delayed the qualifications . There is no free live coverage of the Texas event. Furthermore, the free training session will not be offered in any way.

flow – The entire Austin event can be followed live on PCs, tablets and smartphones via the app Heaven go (Reserved exclusively for Sky subscribers). It will also be possible to watch it via an on-demand streaming service now. Finally, we must not forget how to on the site TV8.it Deferred qualifications will be available.

Life life – OA Sport will bring you live written coverage of all sessions, from the first free practice session through to the checkered flag of the US Grand Prix.

TV8 US GP F1 program today

Saturday 21 October



0.20-1.45, Delayed The qualifications are clear

Being programmed After midnightQualifications will be officially postponed to Saturday.

Qualifications will be broadcast exceptionally on An exact copy of the original On TV8 too Saturday 21stin 22.00.

Live Sky Sports F1 – US Grand Prix 2023

Friday, October 20



19.30-20.30, Free tests So Sky Sports F1 (207), Sky Sports One (201(e Sky Sports 4K)213)

23.00, qualifications So Sky Sports F1 (207), Sky Sports One (201(e Sky Sports 4K)213)

SKY SPORT F1 COPY – 2023 US GRAND PRIX

the qualifications It will be rebroadcast several times An exact copy of the original We are Sky Sports F1 (207).

The scheduled times on Saturday are: 2.00, 4.45, 8.00, 11.30, 14.15, 17.30.

Photo: La Presse