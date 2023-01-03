Duo Musetti / Rosatello completes work in Brisbane! – OA Sports

Mission accomplished for Italy At this last meeting of Group E From United Cup 2023. there is chance Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane (Australia), the Azzurri completed the English, winning all five scheduled matches and separating the “City Final” card from the winner in the confrontation between Poland and Switzerland. Which field of blues vs Norwaysealed byThe last hit in mixed doubles.

Vincent Santopader Release the pair you formed Camila Rosatello And from Lorenzo MusettiOpposite Ulrike Ekere / Viktor Durasovic. The Blues prevailed by a score 7-6 (6) 6-2 in an hour and 28 minutes into the match. A great way to wrap up the group stage and reflect on the knockout stage.

In the The first group It’s the Italians who make the first break, having saved three break points in the third. 4-1 up front, many mistakes arrive in the seventh game and the Norwegian duo gets the second half. Rosatello and Musetti have a chance Crucial point From the tenth inning he comes back in part, but Durasovic is good at getting it right. We go to the tiebreaker and with some high school snaps Musetti makes the difference: a backhand from his team brings the curtain down on 8-6.

In the the second group The balance doesn’t last long as both Bill Paice tennis players increase in tone, with Rosatello very adept with his rounds of serve, while the aforementioned Musetti continues to delight the crowd with his cross-line backhand and jump to reach the cross. It’s all very nice, one might tell, and the 6-2 deal perfectly describes what we saw.

Photo: La Presse