Two Ligurian gold medals at the World Games with Rebagliati and Noziglia. Bevilacqua: “Important examples of young archers.”

The World Games of Italy smiles in shooting, with Vitarco taking first place in the medal list ahead of Sweden and Great Britain and Liguria can celebrate two very important results. Chiara Rebagliati of Savona and Cinzia Noziglia of Zwaglina won two prestigious gold medals in Birmingham, USA.

Chiara Rebagliati (Fiame Oro) won the gold in the Olympic arc campaign by defeating first on board top seed Elisa Tartler (Germany) 61-57 and then in the final, defeating Briton Briony Bateman 64-53. In a challenge worthy of a gold medal, only the first ball remains roughly balanced with the Italian archer going 17-16. It’s the first step on Rebagliati’s unmistakable victory journey and brings back all the other parts 16-12, 15-14 and 16-11.

Cinzia Noziglia (Fiamme Oro) is emerging at the Birmingham US Open as the reigning champion in the naked arc and confirms she is the best in the major by defeating Sweden’s Lina Bjorklund 51-50 in the semi-finals and then winning the final against host Christina Lyons 48-44. In the match worth gold, Noziglia goes out after the first three arrows 12-10, but then comes back 13-13 of a second and accelerates in the next two sets, winning 14-9 and 11-10 which equals overtaking. It is the emergence after the success of Cinzia in 2017.

“The Liguria movement is radiant for the extraordinary results achieved by Chiara and Cinzia at the World Games in Birmingham – says Alessio Bevilacqua, President of Vitarco Liguria – we are talking about two athletes of great technical and human depth, brought up in Liguria. respectively in the ranks of the 5 Star Archers and Tigullio Archers and then are able to fly and hit prestigious targets from many international and world shooting lines. We hope that the young talents of Fitarco Liguria companies will follow.”