Beach Soccer World Cup, Italy in their first game against USA. Del Duca: “We want to beat them all”

The wait is over. Italy, the European champions, will play in the first match tomorrow Beach Soccer World Cup Against the United States. We play Dubai, at the Design District Stadium, a 3,000-capacity arena located in the UAE capital area dedicated to art, fashion and design, was built for the event. You can follow the match live, 12.30pm onwards, at Roy Sport.

Del Duca: “We respect America”

Azzurri's technical commissioner spoke ahead of the match Emiliano del Duca: «We respect them – he said – but we have to think about getting on the pitch and playing our game, but taking the pitch with the right competitive spirit and living the World Cup experience with maximum detachment from everything around us. We want to get off to a good start.” In the team “the goal is to try to win all three matches – continued the coach – realized our value. We came here after 15 days of preparation, we are in good shape, confident and highly motivated.

program

I am 16 national teams participate in the World CupAnd, as explained before, in beautiful scenery. The Azzurri, who won the European Championship in Sardinia last September, are drawn in Group A alongside the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and the United States. The top two from each group will advance and face each other in the quarterfinals scheduled for February 22. The semi-finals will be held on the 24th and the final will be held the following day.

Finally, this is the blue calendar:

Day 1, Thursday, February 15: Italian-American12.30pm (Live RaiSport);

Day 2, Saturday 17 February: Italy-Egypt12.30 pm (Live RaiPlay);

Day 3, Monday, February 19: Italy – United Arab Emirates4.30 pm (Live RaiSport)

