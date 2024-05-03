May 3, 2024

Joe Biden and his delegation to the G7 will stop by here

Noah French May 3, 2024

Security in Puglia, key maneuvers in view of G7 in June. The runway at Salento Airport is mostly being prepared to welcome “Air Force One”, which will accompany US President Joe Biden and his delegation to Puglia. The summit will be held in Borgo Egnazia from June 13 to 15. The G7 is an informal forum that brings together Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The European Union also participates in the Committee, represented by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission. Meanwhile, the first rumors about the meeting arrangement have started to leak. According to intelligence sources, the US presidential plane, a “VC-25B” military version of the “Boeing 747”, may land directly on the “Papola-Casale” runway, which also hosts the United Nations humanitarian emergency mission base. Administered by “World Food Programme”. To guarantee the necessary security structure, in the waters in front of the airport, the “United States Sixth Fleet” will be stationed, the US Navy’s fleet is mainly stationed in the Mediterranean Sea, its operational command is located and entrusted to Naples. For a three-star admiral. The flagship of the Sixth Fleet is the “USS Mount Whitney” located in Keita Harbour.

Now, in the meantime, NATO is moving forward with a maxi exercise that includes Italy. From Istanbul to Helsinki, the Atlantic alliance is flexing its muscles on the Eastern Front with “Neptune Strike 2024”. It was a naval and amphibious exercise involving more than 4,600 men and more than 15 Allied ships and vehicles and extended from the eastern Mediterranean to the Baltic coast. The three European aircraft carriers seeded in the exercise, the Spanish Juan Carlos I, the Italian Cavour, and the French Charles de Gaulle, handed over their commands to NATO Central Command by 10 May. The operation aims to refine the coordination of NATO forces and strengthen their ability to act as a single force. Part of the exercise will also touch Puglia in the next few days. NATO ships and aircraft will be in Taranto for a training exercise.

