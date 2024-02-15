“Extreme and unpredictable situation”: Russia and China move ships, what will happen

Paddy'Indo-Pacificor in the main arena of comparison between America e ChineseFollow each other Military exercises and movements Warships In very hot areas. In the field, as mentioned, we find Washington and its partners on the one handBeijing-Moscow axis On the other hand. Yes, because for months Russia has also set its sights on — if a form of anti-American intervention — the waters of the Far East. There are at least three trends to watch carefully in recent days: maneuvers by Chinese and Russian surface action groups east of Taiwan; US exercises with regional allies (with dual aircraft carriers); and sparks between China and Japan near some disputed areas in the East China Sea.

Actions by Russia and China

For China, Taiwan It was reported that many people had been sent Hot air balloons From mainland China. Eight Chinese hot air balloons were tracked over the Taiwan Strait on the first day of the Lunar New Year, Taipei's Defense Ministry said, marking the second day in a row that the Dragon has sent eight balloons. For the record, the most recent unexpected guests moved to an altitude of 3,600 meters, and six of them flew over the island. More than 70 balloons were tracked in the region in 2024, and more than 20 balloons passed directly over Taiwan, possibly changing the fragile regional situation.

chapter Russia. The Russian Pacific Fleet's frigate, the Marshal Shaboshnikov, instead conducted anti-submarine training. South China Sea, also firing torpedoes and depth charges. A fleet of Moscow warships – including the fleet's flagship cruiser Varyak – is engaged in a long-range mission in the Asia-Pacific region. Overall, the Russian Navy has strengthened its presence in the Pacific, largely in cooperation with China.

American ships (and not only) are in operation

Since the beginning of this year in the United States, the Japan And this South Korea They conducted a series of military exercises. We highlight joint trilateral exercises between the United States, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Royal Australian Navy, as well as intensifying U.S.-to-U.S. maritime cooperation activities. Philippines. In a similar scenario, the US Navy and Air Force conducted several ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) flights, including the RC-135U, MQ-4C Triton, RC-12P Huron, P-8A Poseidons, RC-135V Rivet Joint and KC-135 Stratotanker.

The Chinese NavyMeanwhile, along with a fighter wing, it will organize its pre-emptive flight to carry out high-intensity early warning and detection exercises, as announced. Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. During the maneuvers, the early warning aircraft created a communication network, established an information chain, identified and established target radiation sources, as well as commanded and guided aircraft to conduct attacks against targets at sea.

As if that wasn't enough, Chinese Coast Guard vessels recently ventured outside China's territorial waters. Japan – Requested by Beijing – 49th consecutive day. Japanese officials have warned Chinese ships not to approach the islands Sengaku By the Japanese government, Theoyu from the dragon). “ Japan said it had repeatedly seen Chinese warships off the coast of Okinawa since the previous week “, Tokyo reported, according to which the situation began to be “very serious and unpredictable”.