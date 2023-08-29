Be the richest man in the world, but just for two minutes – that’s what happened

For just two minutes he becomes the richest man in the world, and then it all boils down to illusion. But what happened?

The story we are about to tell you is truly amazing and touching American man in his fifties, Who in a few minutes became the richest man in the world.

As we well know the second richest man in the world Forbes is Elon Musk, The current CEO of Twitter. In fact, the latter has assets of around $245 billion, which is a really huge asset.

The following is found after that Bernard Arnault And his family, whose fortune is estimated at $ 222.9 billion.

And at the bottom of the order we also find jeff bezos, Who lost a lot after the divorce from his wife and other private dynamics, and his assets fell to 152 billion.

The richest men in the world

According to some scholars and researchers, he was the richest person in the world Mansa Musa I, Mali Emperor in the fourteenth century.

The latter ran a Huge production of gold It is for this very reason that he is considered one of the richest men ever. Among them there will also be August, The emperor who ruled Rome from 27 BC to 14 AD

But let’s go back to the story we mentioned which is really unbelievable. There will be a man of about 50 who has become for a few minutesor the richest in the world. This is not a genius or who knows what the genius of money and economics is.

Chris Reynolds, the man who got rich in minutes

he Chris Reynolds, 50, is from Pennsylvania. noIn 2013, the guy had a really astronomical amount credited to his Paypal account, well 92 quadrillion dollars

$92,233,720,368,547,800 dollarsThis is the number attributed to the 50-year-old who was obviously completely speechless. This is a really exaggerated number that cannot exist.

The fact is that the man thought that he had suddenly become rich. “At first I thought someone should give me 92 quadrillion dollars, but I can’t remember who” said the man during an interview with a local newspaper, clearly using sarcasm.

The man was also asked what he would do with the money, if he could just keep it.

“I would have paid off the national debt of the United States of AmericaHe added the man in his fifties, who made sure to point out the fact that it was the largest sum he had ever received Paypal up to $1,000 After selling single wheels Old BMW on eBay.

Anyway, what happened after adoption? PayPal After realizing immediately what had happened, and transferring the money, he canceled the operation and sent a letter of apology to the man.

“We appreciate that Mr. Reynolds immediately knew that was a mistake. We assured him that we would donate to a charity of his choice to support a cause he believes in.”

It’s a truly incredible story, told that has spread all over the world.

It was a great shock to man in his fifties cHe got the credit, but the latter certainly realized moments later that it was a mistake.