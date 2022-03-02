There is great news for the citizens

The Revenue Agency conveys an important novelty of remoteness that brings it closer to all Italian citizens

News for all Italian citizens from the revenue agency that allows a dialogue through the service video call with agency officials. This way the Italians will be able to talk “He lives” With officials while sitting comfortably on the sofa at home.

Through the service it will be possible to obtain Refund assistanceOn tax revenueunder rental agreements and request a duplicate health card with a simple video call directly from your Computer, tablet or smartphone. With this new channel of communication, the agency is getting closer to the citizens.

Agenzia delle Entrate, how does the video calling service work

«With the new ifrvizio video call it is now possible to book an appointment online And speak with a revenue agency official directly from your home or where you are. So it will not be necessary to go to the counter in person No waiting list. Communicating with the tax officer becomes easier and in line with the obligations of everyday life: a concrete commitment simplification to meet the needs of the citizens – announced the Director of the Revenue Agency Ernesto Maria Ruffini.

Booking a video call with revenue agency officials is very simple: just use Active reservation service both on the agency’s website (Homepage

– Contact and help – book an appointment) both Revenue Agency ApplicationAnd the

Select the topic of interest and choose the date and time.

Read also: Revenue Agency: That Won’t Refund 730

Read also: Tax bills and news with the Revenue Agency

An appointment request can be directed to any of you Regional specialist office Both for what is in it I’m uploading the file to be processed. At the moment, there are three options available to citizens, namely: “Business and Succession” (registration area); Declarations and Refunds (Direct Tax District); Tax code and a copy of the card the health “ (identification area). In addition, the office can also ask the taxpayer to make a video call.

All video calls will be suspended platforms Referred to in the information about Processing of personal data Provided by the Agency, which ensures compliance with EU Regulation 2016/679 and compliance with revenue security requirements. Again for privacy reasons, agency It will not record any video or audio The ea will not get the pictures during the connection and ask the user of the service to do the same.