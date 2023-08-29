Standard heat pump

The arrival of small innovations for the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric that Luigi had the opportunity to test in the past. The French automaker has announced a series of updates to its electric car. for the first time heat pump propose now Standard on all versions. According to the manufacturer, the heat pump makes it possible to significantly improve the efficiency of the coil.

The second novelty relates to OpenR Link infotainment system for which he comesto update called myF2 which offers, among other things, “Connected maintenance, new Google Assistant voice commands, auto zoom and new zoning for the 360° multi-view camera“.