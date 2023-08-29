Standard heat pump

The arrival of small innovations for the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric that Luigi had the opportunity to test in the past. The French automaker has announced a series of updates to its electric car. for the first time heat pump propose now Standard on all versions. According to the manufacturer, the heat pump makes it possible to significantly improve the efficiency of the coil.
The second novelty relates to OpenR Link infotainment system for which he comesto update called myF2 which offers, among other things, “Connected maintenance, new Google Assistant voice commands, auto zoom and new zoning for the 360° multi-view camera“.
Renault confirms that the new infotainment system will not only be available in new cars. In fact, it will also be offered for cars with the OpenR Link system already in production, through a FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) update that the customer can download directly.
In addition to all this, openRlink’s built-in Google Maps route planner arrives: when the destination is a DC recharge point, the battery temperature is optimized so that recharge takes place in the shortest possible time. Raphael FuseliRenault Italia’s CEO comments on the new products dedicated to the Megane E-Tech Electric:
With the evolution of the Mégane E-Tech Electric range, Renault is once again expressing the spirit of technological innovation. At the same time, these innovations underscore our priority: to provide our customers with an enjoyable time, with services that make their lives easier and expand their customer experience. It’s the philosophy we call “Quality Life Time”. The philosophy best embodied by the Megane E-TECH Electric, being a state-of-the-art, connected, natively digital car that offers quality time not only when on board but also outside, with all its ‘time-saving’ services, designed specifically for customers.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Be the richest man in the world, but just for two minutes – that’s what happened
“Use resources carefully, great fraud record”
Bad smell from the air conditioner despite the intervention of the plumber: how do we really solve it?