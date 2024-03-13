Barcelona-Napoli report cards in the Champions League: Osimhen is unknown, Kafara is late, Yamal is irresistible

Barcelona – Naples, report cards There is nothing that can be done for Napoli, who were beaten 3-1 in Barcelona: the two goals conceded in two minutes of the first half were fatal (15th and 17th): Rahmani's goal gives some hope, but Lewandowski's goal ends the game.

Merritt: 6.5 In the second half, he kept Napoli upright with several saves, two of which were very difficult.

Di Lorenzo: 5 Barcelona's three goals came from his side. Best when he attacks. With a big jump, he's close to par.

Most Gracious: 6 He was distracted in defence, but the goal came from a veteran centre-forward.

John Jesus: 5 Lots of hesitation.

Mario Rui: 5 Very small Yamal gives him headaches. A brilliant cross by Di Lorenzo does not excuse him.

Anguissa: 5.5 First he wanders the field like a desperate man, then comes out of his slumber. But in the end, when he was needed, he surrendered again.

Lobotka: 6 Yamal surprises him with a score of 2-0. But the difficult start caused Napoli to falter and the Catalans to suffer.

Traoré: 5.5 Fermin never saw him. Better in the second half.

Politano: 6.5 The assist and several other good plays before giving way to Lindstrom. Urgent change.

Osimhen 5 He ended up being offside three times in the first 21 minutes, and four in the entire first half. Anonymous match.

Kvaratskhelia: 5 It lights up in the end when Barcelona now escapes.

Oliveira: 5,5 He suffers more in Yamal than Mario Rui. Great ball to Lindstrom and the crossbar.

Lindstrom: 4,5 We eat 2-2.

Calzone: 5.5 Losing the main game in a bad season. But he falls to his feet.