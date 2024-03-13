Barcelona-Napoli report cards in the Champions League: Osimhen is unknown, Kafara is late, Yamal is irresistible

Barcelona – Naples, report cards
There is nothing that can be done for Napoli, who were beaten 3-1 in Barcelona: the two goals conceded in two minutes of the first half were fatal (15th and 17th): Rahmani's goal gives some hope, but Lewandowski's goal ends the game.
Merritt: 6.5
In the second half, he kept Napoli upright with several saves, two of which were very difficult.
Di Lorenzo: 5
Barcelona's three goals came from his side. Best when he attacks. With a big jump, he's close to par.
Most Gracious: 6
He was distracted in defence, but the goal came from a veteran centre-forward.
John Jesus: 5
Lots of hesitation.
Mario Rui: 5
Very small Yamal gives him headaches. A brilliant cross by Di Lorenzo does not excuse him.
Anguissa: 5.5
First he wanders the field like a desperate man, then comes out of his slumber. But in the end, when he was needed, he surrendered again.
Lobotka: 6
Yamal surprises him with a score of 2-0. But the difficult start caused Napoli to falter and the Catalans to suffer.
Traoré: 5.5
Fermin never saw him. Better in the second half.
Politano: 6.5
The assist and several other good plays before giving way to Lindstrom. Urgent change.
Osimhen 5
He ended up being offside three times in the first 21 minutes, and four in the entire first half. Anonymous match.
Kvaratskhelia: 5
It lights up in the end when Barcelona now escapes.
Oliveira: 5,5
He suffers more in Yamal than Mario Rui. Great ball to Lindstrom and the crossbar.
Lindstrom: 4,5
We eat 2-2.
Calzone: 5.5
Losing the main game in a bad season. But he falls to his feet.
Barcelona: Yamal is irresistible
6,5Ter StegenWith a jump, Di Lorenzo was denied the score at 2-2.
6,5Condé He kept the Kafira at bay as he did against Maradona.
6 Araujo Going out expecting some uncertainty towards the end of the first half is wrong.
6,5KobariIn his Champions League debut, aged 17, he stopped Osimhen without struggling. However, he committed a silly penalty foul on the same Nigerian, and the referee did not blow his whistle, and inexplicably did not inform the VAR.
7 I cancelHe puts his foot in front 1-0, scores the second goal, and creates another chance. But regarding Napoli's goal, Politano was waiting for him.
7,5Fermin LopezIt gives no reference points and attacks depth very well. Record the first goal by choosing the appropriate time to insert.
5,5ChristensenHe tries to protect the defense without great results.
6,5GundoganHe also had a hand in the 3-1 win that ended the match.
7,5Yamal At La Masia they consider him the best talent after Messi. He impressed 2-0 and at times was irresistible.
6,5Lewandowski Easy target.
7 RafinhaSurgical movements that cannot be caught on the wings. Help and function.
6,5Sergi RobertoDecisive with a score of 3-1.
6RomeoGood effect.
6,5Xavi Two goals in two minutes, but once they reached the quarter-finals, Barcelona showed their limits. Changes help him in the most difficult moments.
