I World F1 2023 Refer to the United State – And more precisely in Texas -L American Grand Prix a Austin. The eighteenth stage World F1 2023 It will be broadcast on direct We are sky e in Delayed We are TV8 (Below you will find TV times).

With both world titles already awarded (Constructors to Red Bull And the pilots A Max Verstappen) It only remains to understand who will become vice-world champion: a lot will be decided on Sunday in the second round of the American Circus of the season.

F1 2023 – US Grand Prix, what to expect

I Circuit to Austin – Headquarters American Grand Prixthe eighteenth test World F1 2023 – It is a track very loved by drivers. Although many overtaking opportunities are provided, it is very important to start well: since 2012 (the year this track entered the World Championship calendar) drivers who start from the front row have always been victorious.

For the fifth time this season we will witness Gaara race: It will be held on Friday qualifications Which will determine the grid for the main race on Sunday while the “Sprint Shootout” will be held on Saturday, which will determine the starting order of the race Sprint race Scheduled in a few hours. Below you'll find a video summary Ferrari From last year's race, calendar Follower 2023 US Grand Prixthe TV times We are sky H TV8 It's ours prediction.

F1 2023: Austin, calendar and TV times on Sky and TV8

Friday, October 20, 2023

7.30pm – 8.30pm Free Practice 1 (Live on Sky Sport F1)

11:00pm – 12:00am Qualifying (Live on Sky Sport F1, postponed to Saturday 21 October at 10:00pm on TV8)

Saturday, October 21, 2023

7.30pm – 8.14pm Sprint Shootout (Live on Sky Sport F1, postponed to 11.30pm on TV8)

Sunday, October 22, 2023

00:00-01:00 Speed ​​Race (Live on Sky Sport F1, postponed to 01:30 on TV8)

Race at 9:00pm (Live on Sky Sport F1, postponed to 10:30pm on TV8)

F1: US Grand Prix numbers

Circuit length: 5,513 m

Jerry: 56

Record in PROVA: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes F1 W10) – 1'32'029 – 2019

Jara record: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari SF90) – 1'36'169 – 2019

Record distance: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes F1 W08) – 1 hour 33 minutes 50 minutes 991 minutes – 2018

F1: 2023 US GP predictions

Rudy Carisifoli/Getty Images Max Verstappen

1° Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Max Verstappen in Texas Will he be satisfied with his World Championship win and the 12 successes in the last thirteen overall races? We don't believe it.

The Dutch driver – has just achieved two wins, one pole position and four podium finishes in the last four races held Austin – He showed in Qatar that he does not want to stop.

Kim Elman/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton

2° Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Lewis Hamilton He wants (and can, in our opinion) make up for Qatar's disappointment at a much-loved track like this Austin. In the American Grand Prix He achieved six wins and four pole positions and out of eleven starts he always finished in the 'top four' and qualifying in the 'top five'.

The British driver has only recently finished on the podium once in the last seven events World F1 2023 – He aims to get second place in the World Championship from Perez, but it will not be easy.

Kim Elman/Getty Images Carlos Sainz Jr

Third: Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

After the victory in Singapore Carlos Sainz Jr He found himself running two very unlucky races.

The Spanish driver will be looking for a 'top three' finish at an unpopular track: he finished first last year but his best finish in… Austin It's sixth place.

Dan Estetini – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Charles Leclerc

Player to watch: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Charles Leclerc He is in good form (four consecutive races in the “top five”) but has not been on the podium for almost three months.

Monaco driver loves American Grand Prix: Last year he came in third place Austin.

Rudy Carisifoli/Getty Images Red Bull

The team to follow: Red Bull

Sixteen successes in 17 races: a track record in racing World F1 2023 monopolist.

the Red Bull It will almost certainly continue to dominate American Grand PrixThe Austrian team achieved three victories and three first places in this race.