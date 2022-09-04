Fence: Concluded with Farewell II ° CAMP SUMMER CAMP EPEEXPERIENCE 2022

Olympic Village and Gym

Sunday August 21 – Saturday 3 September 2022

Ends on Saturday 3rd September second ° Siaj Summer Camp 2022 ExperienceFence Training, Campus preparatory for the new competitive season starting at the end of September, organized by Accademia Scherma Marchesa Torino, in collaboration with important Italian fencing companies, sponsorship of the Civil Administration and the support of Polisportiva Bardonecchia.

The camp, with its logistics base in the Olympic Village of Viale delle Vittoria and the training and assault headquarters, the podiums set up in the renovated gymnasium, actively involved 168 athletes from New Zealand, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Spain and from various Italian regions, divided into two weekly shifts for the classes. Cadet Young absolute and under 14 GPG- Beginners- First Ciphers, It was trained by federal technical experts, doctors, sports coaches and armourers in the active presence of multi-medal athletes from the absolute national teams and youth categories of the Italian Fencing Federation.

The stage, which alternated with specific training sessions, athlete preparation sessions and playful moments such as some excursions to discover the area, and what is new in this version, provided the opportunity for residents and vacationers to attend training from the podiums, to try to pull a free fence on Tuesdays and Thursdays with materials made available to the organizers and to attend the performance of six athletes People of national and international interest on the platforms published in Medail 64 on Wednesday, August 24 were presented by Michel Torella, President of the Marchesa Fencing Academy, with Chiara Rossetti, Mayor of the city. Bardonecchia, on the podium.

“It was two weeks of intense, tiring and fruitful work – says Giancarlo Pellisetti, director of AS Marchesa Torino, the new technical director of the camp – the trainees worked hard, improved technically and had fun too. The city of Bardonecchia welcomed us very well and we have already re-established contact with Polisportiva Bardonecchia, who runs Palazzetto, and with the municipal administration in view of returning next year for the third edition of the internship. Until we meet again.”

Updates and photos On the camp’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fencingsu/