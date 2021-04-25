Awarded all the nine assists she got. Italy still has dry mouth – OA Sport

at table tennis is over European Olympic Qualifiers in Guimarães (Portugal): L‘Italy, this, no Qualified In this sport, Failed to get Olympic cards Not even on this occasion, The latter with direct passes to the summit. for every Italy Now all that’s left is only hope Qualification (very difficult) through the Olympic Ranking, Also by virtue Reallocation of seats that have already been allocated and rejectedOr, as a last resort, in A. Invitation from the Tripartite Committee, Who will appoint One place in the masculine singular and another in the feminine singular. Qualifying in mixed doubles is also difficult For blue couples: There is permission Serious danger that Italian table tennis He has no representatives at the Tokyo Games.
Below List of all athletes who removed the Tokyo Card, The dependent The first European reserves And all The results of the Italian athletes in these five days of competitions.
Olympic qualifiers from the European Championships of Guimara
Singular mention
Lee Kuo (Ukraine)
Alvaro Robles (Spain)
Panagiotis Gion (Greece)
Ovidio Ionescu (Romania)
Pavel Syrosk (Czech Republic)
The first European protectorate
Paul Drinkhall (UK)
Singular female
Prithika Pavadi (France)
Jia Nan Yuan (France)
Yana Nuskova (Republic of China, Russian Olympic Committee)
Maria Xiao (Spain)
The first European protectorate
Polina Trivonova (Bulgaria)
The second European reserve
Barbora Palazova (Slovakia)
All results of the Italians in the pre-Olympic stage
Women’s Championship
third level
Final eighth
Christina Kallberg is now Giorgia Piculin 4-3 (10-12, 11-9, 5-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-5, 13-11)
Final sixteenth
Giorgia Piculin Good-bye
Sarah DeNott is Patty Deborah Vivarelli 4-2 (7-11, 11-2, 12-10, 11-7, 9-11, 13-11)
The second phase
Final eighth
Patti Solomiya Brateyko Giorgia Piculin 4-2 (6-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 11-9)
Final sixteenth
Giorgia Piculin Defeats Rota Baskowskin 4-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8)
Patty Jia Nan Yuan Deborah Vivarelli 4-1 (11-5, 5-11, 11-1, 11-5, 13-11)
First phase
Group B.
Results
Charlotte Carey beats Deborah Vivarelli 4-2 (8-11, 9-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-4, 11-9)
Deborah Vivarelli Patti Tatyana Kukulkova 4-2 (11-7, 11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 11-13, 13-11)
Charlotte Carey Pat Tatyana Kukulkova 4-1 (12-10, 11-9, 11-7, 4-11, 13-11)
rating
1 Charlotte Carey (UK) 4
2 Deborah Vivarelli (Italy) 3
3 Tatyana Kukulkova (Slovak) 2
Group G
Results
Rachel Moret Pat Dorina Srebrenjac 4-2 (11-4, 15-13, 4-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8)
Giorgia Piculin Pat Pepa Bogdanova 4-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8)
Giorgia Piculin Beats Rachel Moreh 4-1 (14-12, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-4)
Dorina Srebrenjak Pat Pipa Bogdanova 4-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8)
Giorgia Piculin Patti Dorina Srebrenjac 4-3 (11-6, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-13, 11-2)
Rachel Moret Pat Pipa Bogdanova 4-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-4, 11-8)
rating
1 Giorgia Picculin (Italy) 6
2 Rachel Moreh (Switzerland) 5
3- Dorina Srebrenjac (Croatia) 4
4 Pipa Bogdanova (Letoonia) 3
Men’s championship
third level
Quarter-finals
Patti Pavel Cyrus Mihai Popusika 4-2 (11-7, 11-5, 7-11, 8-11, 11-5, 12-10)
Final eighth
Mihai Popusika Beats Samuel Kulchiki 4-2 (12-10, 8-11, 8-11, 11-6, 12-10, 12-10)
Final sixteenth
Mihai Popusika Beats Samuel Walker 4-1 (11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7)
The second phase
Final eighth
Tobias Rasmussen Patti Mihai Popusika 4-1 (11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-5)
Final sixteenth
Mihai Popusika Good-bye
First phase
Group C.
Results
Jesus Cantro beats Ovidio Ionesco 4-1 (11-7, 12-10, 10-12, 11-9, 11-5)
Mihai Popusika He defeated Israel 4-0 (11-8, 13-11, 11-7, 11-9).
Mihai Popusika Beats Ovidiu Ionescu 4-3 (7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-6)
Israeli Hill defeats Jesus Cantro 4-2 (6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5)
Mihai Popusika Beats Jesus Cantro 4-2 (8-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-7, 9-11, 11-3)
Ovidio Ionesco defeats Israeli Tel 4-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-6, 11-8)
rating
1 Mihai Bobiica (Italy) 6
2 Ovidio Ionesco (Romania) 4
3 Jesus Cantro (Spain) 4
4 Israeli Hill (Israel) 4
Group H.
Results
Lubomir Bestage Pat Luka Mladenovic 4-2 (11-8, 9-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-7, 5-11, 11-7)
Nyagul Stoyanov Beats Samuel Kulchiki 4-1 (11-3, 12-10, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10)
Lubomir Pistej bat Nyagul Stoyanov 4-0 (11-9, 11-8, 14-12, 11-9)
Samuel Kulchiki Pat Luka Mladenovic 4-3 (11-13, 11-8, 11-3, 10-12, 9-11, 11-2, 11-7)
Nyagul Stoyanov Patti Luka Mladenovic 4-3 (10-12, 11-8, 4-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10)
Samuel Kulchiki Pat scores Lubomer 4-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-5, 12-10)
rating
1 Samuel Kulczycki (Bologna) 5
2 Lubomir Pestige (Slovak) 5
3 Nyagul Stoyanov (Italy) 5
4 Luka Mladenovic (Luxembourg) 3
PHOTO: FITET Press Release
