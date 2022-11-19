Ariana Valenti 27′ at the World Championships in Utah, USA

Ariana Valenti is a triathlete from Ponto who competes for Toloteam from Pretasso. Some A week ago – At the World Championship Word Championship In Utah, USA – riding He finished 27th in two-wheeler In a squadron 254 participants. After a season of steady growth, Arona and Mercozzo’s 70.3 win, everything was ready for the season finale. “A good challenge – in his words – Not only to compete for the first time in an international environment, but to set out alone on a foreign journey with a thousand uncertainties” .

Once she reaches that point, Ariana’s concerns range from the most basic, for example, distances to infinity (thanks to meeting Luke and Evan along the way), to a completely different setting. This event, last but not least, was a climate change that brought temperatures from 32 to 6 degrees in one day. Although trying to prepare On the day of the event, there was an icy wind in the first kilometer Truly By influencing both that fraction and the bike ride it usually is, it significantly limits performance His strong point.

Arianna, That is 30 years old and close to college graduation She approached this discipline in 2016 not knowing how to swim or pedal Five Years later he earned, third overall in Ironman 70.3 Venice – Jesolo – 2021, a slot to participate in the World Championships in Utah. Still she

“However, an away game doesn’t satisfy me because the goal can be achieved Play and field the best performance; But it definitely got me through from Grow as a person by expanding my own The same As an athlete who “makes the virtue of necessity” out of a wealth of experience and discomfort, implement new strategies to deal with situations. Adverse”.

Now, after a few weeks of well-deserved rest, the appearance The young lady from Bondo is already heading towards 2023, Valenti, after a year of changes and confirmations, yes He says May be willing to commit to the route taken to reach More goals.