October 29, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Usa, Erdogan e Biden si incontreranno a Glasgow

Usha, Erdogan and Biden will meet in Glasgow

Noah French October 29, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, Oct. 29 – US President Joe Biden meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN Climate Conference scheduled for October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow. This was confirmed by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. “I look forward to it [Biden] Met with the President of Turkey in Glasgow. I have no confirmation, but I believe this is a foregone conclusion at the moment, “Sullivan told reporters in Air Force One. Erdogan recently expressed his desire to meet. “Our relations have not started properly,” Erdogan recently commented on the relationship with the US president. Erdogan has already demanded US compensation for the money ($ 1.4 billion) Ankara has already spent on F-35s. The Turkish sign indicates that the figure could be used to buy equipment. (Handle).

See also  With a move Casaleggio displaced Conte: the data is thus placed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Catania Weather, Civil Defense Sicily: Red alert today. Fear of “medicine”

October 29, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Climate chase between G20, EU, US and Russia. Site from Rome to Glasgow

October 28, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Today is the news bulletin of the news and Govt case on October 28th. Live | Sky TG24

October 28, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Priority for vaccination of people at risk between the ages of 12 and 17 years

October 29, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Usha, Erdogan and Biden will meet in Glasgow

October 29, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Here’s the PV of the future: the world record for efficiency comes from China

October 29, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Charlene from Monaco, Albert will never leave the twins alone again

October 29, 2021 Lorelei Reese