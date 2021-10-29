Usha, Erdogan and Biden will meet in Glasgow

(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, Oct. 29 – US President Joe Biden meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN Climate Conference scheduled for October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow. This was confirmed by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. “I look forward to it [Biden] Met with the President of Turkey in Glasgow. I have no confirmation, but I believe this is a foregone conclusion at the moment, “Sullivan told reporters in Air Force One. Erdogan recently expressed his desire to meet. “Our relations have not started properly,” Erdogan recently commented on the relationship with the US president. Erdogan has already demanded US compensation for the money ($ 1.4 billion) Ankara has already spent on F-35s. The Turkish sign indicates that the figure could be used to buy equipment. (Handle).