Over the weekend, half of Italy targeted by bad weather, risk of storms; Let’s see where between Saturday and Sunday » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Over the weekend, half of Italy targeted by bad weather, risk of storms; Let’s see where between Saturday and Sunday

Weather forecast for the weekendGet ready for one Bad weather conditions! when Weekend In fact half of Italy will be targeted the rain serious, Storms and ventilation wind: Many areas will be affected by the degradation that takes place between Saturday 19 And Sunday 20th.

It is all caused by one person A large area of ​​low pressure Driven by southerly winds and fed by air masses of polar-oceanic origin, it reaches the Mediterranean basin from the North Atlantic. Cold currents entering from the Rhone Gate (south-eastern France) favor a formation Cyclone Heavy rain and strong winds can be unleashed.

Below is the map we propose tomorrow Saturday 19 November And Highlighting which areas are most at risk: Areas in blue/purple 70 mm In 24 hours, or 70 liters of rain per square meter (Lazio, Campania and Calabria)

The biggest risk of these types of disturbance inputs is about potential Consistency Thunderstorm events can last for several hours almost always in the same region and cause localized events flood. Rain forecast for Saturday 19th November

As has already happened many times (always really) the northern areas will be even drier in recent months (only rain in Romagna and Lower Veneto). In short, the dry phase It really does not want to end in this sector of our country. From a statistical and climatological point of view, November is considered to be the wettest month of the year and at least one type. compensation After a long period of drought in the north, the track of hurricanes instead continues to avoid northern areas.

Sunday 20th The vortex will move quickly to the south-east, clearing much of the center from bad weather, and the sun will shine again in the north, albeit in a cooler environment. In fact, they are expected First frost of the season As far as the northern plains, especially in Piedmont and Lombardy, early morning temperatures are around 0°C.

A different speech for the Adriatic sectors, the south and Sicily, where we still have unstable weather, with fresh rains, with intense winds of the Mistral.