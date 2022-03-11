March 11, 2022

Antitrust: 1 million fine for football package

Mirabelle Hunt March 11, 2022 2 min read

According to the authority, the company mistakenly left it for subscribers to be able to continue watching Serie A matches as in the previous season.

Stangat for Sky Italia: Antitrust has decided to fine Sky Italia 1 million euros for misleading information about the football deal. According to the authority a year ago, Sky incorrectly hinted to its subscribers that they could continue to watch Serie A matches as they had in the previous season. The authority closed the investigation with a fine of one million euros for spreading misleading information about the granting of football rights to matches in the first division football championship.

the violation

The authority confirmed that Sky Italia, in violation of Article 21 of the Consumer Law, in the spring of 2021 represented an uncertainty regarding the granting of Serie A rights, indicating the possibility that its subscribers could continue to enjoy relevant content. For the Italian League, as it happened in the previous season. After the end of the tender to waive exclusive TV rights for seven Serie A matches on each match day, Sky Italia was aware that it was unable to offer the Sky Calcio package in its previous configuration. But according to the antitrust body, the company also provided its customers with information that did not allow them to understand the actual content of the offer related to the Sky Calcio package for the 2021/22 season, hinting at the possibility that the offer could remain unchanged from the past.

country side

Only with the campaign that ended on July 1, 2021, the messages for the new composition of the football package, published by Sky Italia in one-to-one communications addressed to all subscribers, were found to be suitable for providing timely and effective information on the actual contents of the football offer. The customer was already subscribed to the company’s services, in particular to the football package, so it was directed to keep the package in place, with the aim of being able to take advantage of the promised discounts for the summer months but also later. To be able to withdraw without penalties.

Mar 11, 2022 (change 11 Mar, 2022 | 11:30 a.m.)

