Lorenzo Cassini is the new president of the First Division Football – sports – football

ROME, March 11, 2022 – Over a month later, it’s back Italian Serie A Finally a new boss. To replace the resigned Paulo Dal Pino, who moved with his family to the United States, is Lorenzo CassiniChief of Staff of the Ministry of Culture. Romanian lawyer born in 1976, and the new number one is Professor of Administrative Law at IMT Alti Studi School of Lucca. He was elected on the same day after the previous three black smokers, receiving 11 votes (the necessary quorum) out of 20, while the white votes were eight. Cassini got the best of Andrea AbodyIn the past, he served as President of the Second Division. Among other names that are also disputed, Lorenzo Beni Smaghi And the Mauro Massey.

Gravina message

Good job newly elected President Lorenzo Cassini – Federal President’s message, Gabriel Gravina I wish him the reunification of the Italian Serie A in a short time and the expression of a leadership capable of representing the interests of the clubs in the league in the best way from the point of view of the system. Italian football faces very important challenges, and it is impossible to win without a reliable and responsible League A.”

