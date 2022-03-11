When is Eurovision 2022? Singing competition deadline, UK entry, TV coverage, reason not to participate in Russia

Eurovision is back and Britain has another chance for glory with the UK taking the last two seats in a row.

In fact, James Newman’s voice for “Ember” got last year on “The Not So Scary Points”.

But when and how can you watch? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Eurovision?

The 66th edition of Eurovision will take place in Turin, after Italian rock actor Manskin declared his victory last year.

The first semi-final match will be played on Tuesday 10 May and the second on Thursday 12 May.

The Grand Final will begin at 8pm on Saturday, May 14th.

The semi-finals will be broadcast on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

It will be the great end Broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer plus via BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds

Who enters the UK?

This year the UK will be represented by musician Sam Ryder, who is very popular on social media, with 12 million followers on TikTok.

He caught the attention of stars like Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber during lockdown and signed with Parlophone to record label in 2021.

Ryder says he loves the Eurovision contest and is a fan of the Finnish rock band Monsters, the 2006 Lourdes.

Ryder will perform his song “Space Man” that appeared on Radio 1 as DJ Scott Mills’ song of the week.

He told Newsbeat on Radio 1: “I love Eurovision. I think it’s an honor to be able to do this.

“I don’t want to let the stigma or fear of coming to a particular place at the table stop me from doing something and being a part of something I enjoy so much.

“As long as I can go to Eurovision and know in my heart that I will do the best job possible, everything else is out of my control.”

What happened with Russia and Ukraine?

Russia was barred from entering this year’s competition for fear that its inclusion would “discredit it” in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian candidate also withdrew in February, before the invasion, after an argument with the country’s broadcasting authority.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) released a statement detailing the decision to ban Russia from this year’s competition at the recommendation of the target group, Eurovision’s governing body, “based on the event’s rules and EBU values”.

“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of Russia in this year’s competition will discredit the competition,” the statement read.

The competition, the world’s most watched non-sporting live event, has come under pressure to withdraw Russia from the list of participants.

Finland said it would boycott the event if Russia was allowed to participate, while other European public broadcasters, including Ukraine, called for Russia to be expelled from the competition.

The European Broadcasting Union emphasized that it is “a non-political member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values ​​of public service”.

“We remain committed to protecting the values ​​of cultural competition that promote international exchange and understanding, bring audiences together and celebrate diversity through music and unite Europe on one stage.”

Who are the previous Eurovision winners?