6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 for blue

London – Comparing the next generation, the big challenge between The sinner and the preacher In the second round of Wimbledon he promises to make an offer. The blue trajectory (No. 13 Atp and n.10 from seeding), so far has been flawless: Wawrinka, Ymer and Isner were eliminated while showing particularly significant stiffness in response. On the other hand, the Spaniard, No. 7 Atp and n.5 of the tournament, won the second round beating Struff (in Group E), Griekspoor and Otte. The second meeting will be in the big circle between Sener and Alcaraz. The only live match returns to the second round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris Bercy 2021 , when the Spaniard won in two sets (7-6, 7-5). The two also faced each other at Challenger level, in 2019, in Alicante (Spain): Alcaraz also won (6-2, 3-6, 6-3).

direct resultSener Alcaraz 2-0 (6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3)

The first group: the sinner dominates

wrong goes under 0-30 but manages to recover and thus wins the first match. Alcaraz reacts but tennis player Altonesino has literally unleashed control of the entire first set. A little over half an hour later, Sinner shuts down the games with an ace, staring at Score at 6-1.

Second set: Sin stretch, 2-0 forward

A more balanced group than the previous group but in the end Altoncino always wins. A promising start for Sener, with a break in the first game and a 2-0 extension. Alcaraz reacts and after a long series of excellent exchanges the score reaches 5-4. In the last match, the blue tennis player became unruly, kept his serve at zero and won again with Degree 6-4.

Group C: Alcaraz reduces to 2-1

In the third set, Sinner goes straight to 40-0 in the first half, but doesn’t realize three break points. Alcaraz resists, but never succeeds in intimidating the opponent into trying to steal the serve. So we get to the tiebreak: the Spaniard finds the mini break at 4-3, and in the next two serves he makes no mistake and thus earns three set points. Blue eliminates two, then recovers the small break, passes forward and earns the first match point that does not go to the signature. The joke returns to Alcaraz on 8-7 for Sinner who doesn’t take the second chance to shut him down. Alcaraz then takes the lead and at the fourth set point he goes to 2-1 and closes at 10-8.

Group D: Sener flies to the quarter-finals

In the fourth set, this time Sinner was able to put the break on the spot by immediately extending it to 3-1. In game five, Alcaraz goes to 40-0, but each South Tyrolean class goes out and back and stretches, eliminating 3 balls from the counter-breaker. At 5-2, Blue had two match points available: the first pulling away with a very long hit, and the second on a super-response from the opponent. to the advantages kafir He has another chance to close him, Alcaraz resists and advances to 3-5, but once he finds himself sending himself for the match, Blue makes no mistake and wins the quarter-finals by closing in. 6-3.

Sinner-Alcaraz, where you see it on TV

The match will be held at the Central Stadium of the All England Club, and the match will be broadcast on Sky TV on Sky Sport. It will also be possible to watch the meeting live on Now and SkyGo.