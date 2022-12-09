Announcing the provisional calendar for the 2023 WSX Championship

Written on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 19:33.

We’re starting to see something more important for the World Supercross Championship and in 2023 we’re moving to more stages around the world, under the show video and under the press release video! Delivering on its promise to bring Supercross to fans around the world, SX Global emphasizes WSX Championship rides for Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Southeast Asia.

Good vision!

2023 World Supercross schedule

Jul 01 – ACU – Birmingham, Villa Park – Great Britain

July 22 – FFM-Lyon-Décines, Groupama-France Stadium

September 30 – TBD * – Damn * – Southeast Asia

October 14 – DMSB – Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena – Germany

October 28 – CMA – Vancouver, BC Place – Canada

November 24 and 25 – Massachusetts – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium – Australia

* To be announced later

AUSTRALIA (Dec 9, 2022) – After two highly successful test events in 2022 that saw over 85,000 fans enjoy world-class Supercross in Cardiff, Wales and Melbourne, Australia, SX Global today announced six events for the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). The 2023 schedule will expand the championship’s global footprint with FIA-sanctioned championship rounds in France, Germany and Canada, while also returning to Australia and the United Kingdom. The league will also be expanding into Southeast Asia, with the exact location to be announced in the near future.

“It is incredibly gratifying to see our vision for a truly global Supercross Championship continually come to fruition. Although our goals are ambitious, they are clear to raise the profile of supercross to a global audience through a truly international calendar of events, visiting diverse destinations that have established fan bases Enthusiastic, passionate, and visiting new areas where supercross can grow and thrive.”

Adam Bailey

Executive Director

We believe the 2023 program delivers on these promises, but it is only the tip of the iceberg. We have much more room to grow in regions around the world that are hungry to witness this amazing spectacle firsthand. We’re just scratching the surface of our long-term plan for WSX. ” said SX Global CEO Adam Bailey.

WSX will bring its flagship supercar experience back to the UK, at Villa Park, Birmingham for its inaugural run on July 1st. The tournament will then cross the Channel to France for the second round on July 22 at the Groupama Arena in Lyon-Dessien. The series will make its way to Southeast Asia on September 30, before heading to Dusseldorf, Germany on October 14 at the Merkur Spiel Arena. On October 28th, WSX will be in Canada at BC Place in Vancouver, and once again, the series finale will take place in Melbourne, Australia at Marvel Stadium on November 24th and 25th.

“Our test season is designed to test what is possible and prove that the sport of supercross has high fan demand in previously underserved countries around the world.” Bailey said. “The fantastic fan response and attendance at the Cardiff and Melbourne events confirmed that our instincts were indeed correct and we are now driven by the strong momentum and interest from cities, promoters, broadcasters and sponsors who all want to be part of the new World Championship. We are delighted to continue to showcase this great sport to fans across the world. the scientist “.

For more information on the upcoming 2023 WSX schedule, visit www.wsxchampionship.com

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________