Announcing the provisional calendar for the 2023 WSX Championship

We’re starting to see something more important for the World Supercross Championship and in 2023 we’re moving to more stages around the world, under the show video and under the press release video! Delivering on its promise to bring Supercross to fans around the world, SX Global emphasizes WSX Championship rides for Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Southeast Asia.
2023 World Supercross schedule
Jul 01 – ACU – Birmingham, Villa Park – Great Britain
July 22 – FFM-Lyon-Décines, Groupama-France Stadium
September 30 – TBD * – Damn * – Southeast Asia
October 14 – DMSB – Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena – Germany
October 28 – CMA – Vancouver, BC Place – Canada
November 24 and 25 – Massachusetts – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium – Australia
* To be announced later
AUSTRALIA (Dec 9, 2022) – After two highly successful test events in 2022 that saw over 85,000 fans enjoy world-class Supercross in Cardiff, Wales and Melbourne, Australia, SX Global today announced six events for the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). The 2023 schedule will expand the championship’s global footprint with FIA-sanctioned championship rounds in France, Germany and Canada, while also returning to Australia and the United Kingdom. The league will also be expanding into Southeast Asia, with the exact location to be announced in the near future.
“It is incredibly gratifying to see our vision for a truly global Supercross Championship continually come to fruition. Although our goals are ambitious, they are clear to raise the profile of supercross to a global audience through a truly international calendar of events, visiting diverse destinations that have established fan bases Enthusiastic, passionate, and visiting new areas where supercross can grow and thrive.”
Adam Bailey
Executive Director
We believe the 2023 program delivers on these promises, but it is only the tip of the iceberg. We have much more room to grow in regions around the world that are hungry to witness this amazing spectacle firsthand. We’re just scratching the surface of our long-term plan for WSX. ” said SX Global CEO Adam Bailey.
WSX will bring its flagship supercar experience back to the UK, at Villa Park, Birmingham for its inaugural run on July 1st. The tournament will then cross the Channel to France for the second round on July 22 at the Groupama Arena in Lyon-Dessien. The series will make its way to Southeast Asia on September 30, before heading to Dusseldorf, Germany on October 14 at the Merkur Spiel Arena. On October 28th, WSX will be in Canada at BC Place in Vancouver, and once again, the series finale will take place in Melbourne, Australia at Marvel Stadium on November 24th and 25th.
“Our test season is designed to test what is possible and prove that the sport of supercross has high fan demand in previously underserved countries around the world.” Bailey said. “The fantastic fan response and attendance at the Cardiff and Melbourne events confirmed that our instincts were indeed correct and we are now driven by the strong momentum and interest from cities, promoters, broadcasters and sponsors who all want to be part of the new World Championship. We are delighted to continue to showcase this great sport to fans across the world. the scientist “.
For more information on the upcoming 2023 WSX schedule, visit www.wsxchampionship.com
أستراليا (9 ديسمبر 2022) – بعد حدثين تجريبيين ناجحين للغاية في عام 2022 وشهدوا أكثر من 85000 معجب استمتعوا بألعاب سوبر كروس عالمية المستوى في كارديف وويلز وملبورن بأستراليا ، أعلنت SX Global اليوم عن ستة أحداث لبطولة FIM World Supercross (WSX) لعام 2023. سيعمل جدول 2023 على توسيع البصمة العالمية للبطولة من خلال جولات البطولة التي يقرها الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم في فرنسا وألمانيا وكندا ، مع العودة أيضًا إلى أستراليا والمملكة المتحدة. ستتوسع البطولة أيضًا في جنوب شرق آسيا ، مع الإعلان عن الموقع الدقيق في المستقبل القريب.
“إنه لمن دواعي السرور بشكل لا يصدق أن نرى رؤيتنا لبطولة سوبر كروس عالمية حقًا تؤتي ثمارها. على الرغم من أن أهدافنا طموحة ، إلا أنها واضحة لرفع مستوى supercross إلى جمهور عالمي من خلال تقويم دولي حقيقي للأحداث ، وزيارة وجهات متنوعة لها قواعد معجبين راسخة وشغوفة ، وزيارة مناطق جديدة حيث يمكن أن تنمو وتزدهر supercross. “
آدم بيلي
المدير التنفيذي
“نعتقد أن جدول 2023 يفي بهذه الوعود ، لكنه ليس سوى رأس الحربة. لدينا مساحة أكبر بكثير للنمو في مناطق من جميع أنحاء العالم تتوق إلى مشاهدة هذا المشهد المذهل بشكل مباشر. نحن فقط نخدش سطح خطتنا طويلة الأجل لـ WSX. ” saidSX Global الرئيس التنفيذي ، آدم بيلي.
ستعيد WSX تجربتها الفائقة الرائدة إلى المملكة المتحدة ، في فيلا بارك ، برمنغهام في الجولة الافتتاحية في 1 يوليوشارع. ستعبر البطولة بعد ذلك القناة إلى فرنسا للجولة الثانية في 22 يوليوغ في ملعب Groupama في ليون ديسين. المسلسل سيشق طريقه إلى جنوب شرق آسيا في 30 سبتمبرالعاشر، قبل التوجه إلى دوسلدورف بألمانيا في 14 أكتوبرالعاشر في ميركور سبيل أرينا. في 28 أكتوبرالعاشر، WSX سيكون في كندا في BC Place في فانكوفر ، ومرة أخرى ، ستقام السلسلة النهائية في ملبورن ، أستراليا في Marvel Stadium ، في 24 نوفمبر.العاشر و 25العاشر.
قال بيلي: “تم تصميم موسمنا التجريبي لاختبار ما هو ممكن وإثبات أن رياضة supercross لها طلب قوي من المشجعين في البلدان التي كانت تفتقر إلى الخدمات في جميع أنحاء العالم”. “عززت استجابة المعجبين الرائعة وحضورهم للأحداث في كارديف وملبورن أن غرائزنا كانت صحيحة بالفعل ، ونحن الآن مدعومون بزخم قوي واهتمام من المدن والمروجين والمذيعين والجهات الراعية الذين يريدون جميعًا أن يكونوا جزءًا من البطولة العالمية الجديدة. نحن متحمسون لمواصلة عرض هذه الرياضة الرائعة للجماهير في جميع أنحاء العالم “.
لمزيد من المعلومات حول زيارة جدول WSX 2023 القادمة www.wsxchampionship.com
