Mercedes: The FIA ​​categorically rejects the dispute wing – Formula 1

there Mercedes The W13 has developed to the end of the 2022 season in a substantial way, bringing important news, even beating Red Bull in terms of extending the time for updates brought to the track. The final package that allowed Brackley’s team to take a final and important step in terms of competitiveness occurred between the United States and Mexico, where Mercedes missed two potential victories, according to Mattia Binotto, by making a mistake in tire selection. For the last mission of the races held in Austin and Mexico City.

The package of aerodynamic innovations included an element absent from the appeal, namely the front spoiler, equipped with flow diverters between two profiles that ended up in the crosshairs of the competitors. This front wing was only tested in free practice in Mexico Thus avoiding possible official protests Which would have happened immediately if Lewis Hamilton or George Russell had used this wing in qualifying or in a race. On the occasion of yesterday’s World Motor Sport Council, the FIA ​​has formalized the final rejection of the front wing in question.

The federation initially gave Mercedes the go-ahead to build the ‘piece’ given that the old wording of the technical regulation simply stated that spacers must “Link Cascading Profiles” from the front wing. Now however it has been decided that one is now needed “structural connection” between successive profiles, a requirement not met by this aerodynamic accessory. In fact, the wing in question had sporting elements that effectively connected both sides of the front wing flow convertersa practice that is not allowed by the 2022 regulation and which Adrian Newey also emphasized “It doesn’t leave much room for maneuver and creativity in the front wing and generally in the single-seater front end.”

Already at the start of the Mercedes season He tried to circumvent the regulation In connection with the generation or diversion of flows across the front wing. In fact, the “outwash” solution that was introduced in Miami did not receive union approval for 2023 But it was accepted in 2022. In this case, this new example brought to the Americas was rejected from the outset without actually being able to complete the important package of novelties that then led to the end in Brazil.