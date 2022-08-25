Announcing an anti-simulation protection system – Nerd4.life

On the occasion of Gamescom 2022, denovo announce “Nintendo switch emulator protection‘, a new protection system designed for block emulation One of the games for the Big N console on PC.

According to the official press release shared by Irdeto, the main goal of this protection system is to prevent Switch games from being emulated on PC, thus protecting cross-platform game sales at launch. Denuvo ensures that its Nintendo Switch security technology “integrates seamlessly into the development toolkit without any effect on the gaming experience.

“Nintendo consoles have long suffered from piracy issues and the Nintendo Switch is no exception. Even if a game is pirated in its PC version, the version released on the Switch from day one can be emulated and played on PC, thus bypassing the strong protection Offered for the PC version, this can happen with any of the many games available on Switchas stated in Irdito’s press release.

“By preventing Switch piracy and blocking unauthorized simulations on PC, development studios can increase their revenue during the game’s launch period, which is the most important period when it comes to monetization. Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection will ensure that anyone who wants to play should buy The game is a legitimate copy.

It’s no secret that there are many emulators readily available on the net capable of running a large portion of the Nintendo Switch catalog on PC at launch, if not even before. For example, illegal ROMs for Pokémon Arceus Legends started spreading weeks before the official launch.

So Denuvo’s solution should prevent emulation at least in the days immediately after the game is published, which is the most lucrative period for a developer. We hope, as promised by the company, that this technology will not negatively affect the performance and gaming experience on the Nintendo Switch.