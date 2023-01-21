Announcements about 4+ games, release dates and Game Pass, by Jez Corden – Multiplayer.it

the event Xbox Developer_Direct Approximate due date of Wednesday 25 January 2023 at 21:00 Italian time, usual Jez Cordena Windows Central journalist who’s always very close to Xbox-related issues, reported on some potentially speculative reports Announcements about 4+ games, release dates, and Xbox Game Pass.

The amount of games is interesting, because it will go beyond the titles we already know will be there, as Microsoft announced: we know Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and The Elder Scrolls Online content will be featured, but according to Corden there will also be room for other games in addition to these four. .

Prime suspects include Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Atomic Heart, but they may not be the only ones, as they may be more associated with ads on Xbox Game Pass. In any case, there may be more content than Microsoft has officially announced so far.

regarding release datesAccording to Corden, there should certainly be all the titles out there but he has doubts about Forza Motorsport, which seems to contradict other information that also comes from more or less official sources, so here it’s a bit questionable.

Other announcements have to do with Game Pass, with the possibility of an official subscription submission family plan In the US (and maybe also anywhere else) and other possible announcements about the arrival of new items in the catalog.