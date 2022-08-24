August 24, 2022

Announcing the games for the first half of the month - Nerd4.life

In September 2022, 9 games were announced on arrival – Nerd4.life

August 24, 2022

We haven’t yet reached the official summary from Microsoft, but we can already do a first overview of the planned games Xbox Game Pass to me September 2022because there are already at least 9 matches will be announced soon In the catalog, except for other surprises that will arrive in the next few days.

These are the games announced so far in September 2022 on Xbox Game Pass, considering it’s still one existing partial:

  • Grid Legends (EA Play / Game Pass Ultimate) – September 1, console and PC
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley (Early Access) – September 6, console
  • Train Sim World 3 – September 6, console, PC and cloud
  • Otter Wilds Xbox Series X | S version – September 15, console
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker – September 20, console
  • Beacon Pines – September 22, console and PC
  • Slime Rancher 2 (Early Access) – September 22, console and PC
  • Core version 1.0 – September 27, console, PC, and cloud
  • Moonscars – September 27, console and PC

It should be considered that this is only a list partialbased on individual ads that have appeared so far.


The final, grounded version will arrive in September

For the full list, we will have to wait for the official announcements from Microsoft which, as usual, will be divided into upcoming games to First and second half of the monthalthough it is possible to add other titles in addition to the official listings.

In the meantime, we’re reminded of the games that were added in the second half of August 2022 to the Xbox Game Pass catalog for subscribers, pending more information from Microsoft that could also arrive during Gamescom 2022, this week.

