August 2, 2021

An unprecedented exchange on the Olympic podium: Tampere and Barshim win two golds - VIDEO

August 2, 2021

Historic Gold Medal Charged equally in the high jump a Gianmarco Tampere And Moataz Issa Barshim represent a gesture of participation. During the award ceremony the winners of the athletes Tokyo Games 2020 They put the cup around each other’s necks. The Qatari was called up first in first class, followed by blue. The same during the playing of the national anthem with the Italian hero who sang Mamili at the top of his lungs.

jimbo passion

“Two winners are better than one,” said the Marchee hopper to mics Radio Sport Once you receive the cup. “We looked into each other’s eyes, I never hid it: it’s an excellent leap,” Blue continued, recalling the special moments of yesterday and negotiate With a rival on the track. The race lasted over two hours and we were exhausted. Moving forward means destroying a high-profile match, perhaps one of the best matches seen in gaming so far. Getting rid of the emotion of a dream wasn’t the case. That was great. Yesterday I didn’t want to sleep so as not to stop living all this, I felt something inside, like cramps: I wanted this day so much that now I don’t even realize it. I wish anyone could experience such feelings in life.”

